Massive Buccaneers defender missing off ESPN top player rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had several players who made ESPN’s NFL Top 100 players list.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, one Buccaneers defender was notably missing. Fowler released a list of players that didn’t make the NFL Top 100 but were still considered snubs according to league executives, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea was among the names mentioned.
For a player consistently labeled a game-wrecker, his absence from the list feels questionable. While some defensive stars got their due, Vea’s dominance in the trenches didn’t get the national recognition it deserved.
What the numbers say
In the 2024 season, Vita Vea recorded career-highs in sacks with 7.0 and his second-highest tackle total with 42 (27 solo) across 16 regular-season games for the Buccaneers while also adding one defensed pass. These stats cemented his role as one of the league’s top interior pass rushers and run-stuffers. Simply put, Vea was disruptive every single week, and opposing offenses knew it.
NFL coaches and executives clearly recognize his impact even if the Top 100 voters didn’t
One offensive coach told Fowler that "He's the first guy you worry about when you play Tampa. He can dominate the run game and has more pass rush than given credit for."
That kind of respect inside league circles highlights just how much Vea means to the Buccaneers’ defense.
Respect inside the league vs. outside
Fowler’s report noted that while Vea may not always make headlines nationally, he’s highly regarded by scouts, coaches and front offices. He was voted the No. 9 interior defensive lineman in the NFL by league personnel, a clear indicator that those who face him regularly know his true value. In a video for the NFL Top 100, Atlanta Falcons lineman Chris Lindstrom talks about the impact Vea can have on the field.
"He is extremely strong, very long and he also plays fast. He gets off the ball really good," Lindstrom said. "Vita's one of the biggest humans that there is out there."
For the Buccaneers, Vea is more than just numbers on a stat sheet. He's the centerpiece that frees up linebackers, helps edge rushers find lanes and consistently forces offenses to adjust. His presence in the middle is why Tampa Bay’s defense maintains its identity of toughness and physicality.
Being left off the ESPN Top 100 doesn’t change what Vea brings every Sunday. Inside the league, he’s already viewed as one of the most disruptive defensive tackles in football. As the Buccaneers are looking to improve the unit in 2025, they are hoping to get the same production or better out of Vea and make an impact on the league.
