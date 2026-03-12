Buccaneers Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman to 1-Year Deal

The Buccaneers just made a big-time addition to their defensive line with the signing of A'Shawn Robinson to a one-year deal, worth 10 million dollars fully guaranteed. Robinson comes in at 6'3, 320 pounds, and fits the mold of what the Bucs were looking to do this offseason, getting bigger on the defensive side of the ball. Robinson has 40 pounds on former starter Logan Hall, who left Tampa Bay to sign with the Houston Texans.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At 31 years old, Robinson will provide the Buccaneers with a solid presence along their starting defensive line with Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. Robinson was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He also played three years for the Los Angeles Rams, one for the New York Giants, and, most recently, two years with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Buccaneers.

Robinson was actually on the same Rams team as current Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson from 2020 to 2022, where the Rams were able to win the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

Robinson is a player who can do a little bit of everything as a pass rusher and run defender. He has 143 games played, 106 games started, 500 combined tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and 15 sacks during his 10-year NFL career. In the past two seasons with the Panthers, Robinson had eight sacks in two seasons, the best stretch of his career.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) react during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Robinson will be joining a defensive line that has Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey as their main starters, with Elijah Roberts serving as the main backup. Given Robinson's overall size, the Bucs will have the chance to have some versatility to their defensive line as he can play both defensive end and nose tackle in a 3-4 defense.

While it is still very possible the Bucs could draft a defensive lineman early in the 2026 NFL Draft, Robinson's signing does make it much less of an immediate need for the team, and the team can now focus on building depth in that room overall. They are already off to a great start, as Roberts was solid for the Bucs last season and should take a step up in Year 2. Robinson will also provide a strong veteran presence in the locker room that younger players like Roberts and Kancey can learn from.

