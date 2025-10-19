Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Lions on Monday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a roll with a 5-1 record, and they're coming off a win over one of the top teams in the NFC. Now, though, they face another NFL juggernaut in the Detroit Lions.
The Bucs will be playing the tough game on the road against a Lions team looking to avenge a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but Tampa Bay will be much healthier this time around. Here's how our staff thinks this game will shape out:
Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Lions 20
Injuries are starting to catch up with Tampa Bay, and this might finally be the week Baker Mayfield can’t overcome the adversity. The Lions’ offense is firing on all cylinders, and their defensive front should make life difficult for a banged-up Buccaneers roster. Expect Mayfield to battle as always, but Detroit’s balance on both sides of the ball will be too much in the end.
Overall record: 6-0
Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 31, Lions 27
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be getting some of their injured players back for their MNF contest against the Detroit Lions.
The Bucs will look to keep momentum and the top spot, and getting Mike Evans (and potentially Emeka Egbuka) back would put a ton of pressure on a much-maligned Lions’ secondary.
The Bucs defense has stepped it up in recent weeks and will need to once again against a tough Lions offense. The returns of Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison should help in this area as they look to shut down Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
This one is building up to be a huge spot for the Bucs, and they should have the advantage if they get some of their skill guys back. Despite the game being in Detroit, I think the Bucs continue their resilient ways and win the game.
Overall record: 5-1
Collin Haalboom, Writer: Lions 37, Buccaneers 34
The Buccaneers have already faced more than their fair share of turmoil so far this season with the amount of injuries they’ve had to deal with. Well, the Bucs have risen to the challenge. Sitting at 5-1, tied for the best record in the NFL, there are no excuses being made by a group that has taken on the identity of their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, who is an early front runner for NFL MVP.
The Buccaneers, though, are about to face their toughest challenge yet as they will now face off against an extremely well-rounded Lions team in Detroit on Monday Night Football.
Although the Bucs are getting some reinforcements back at the WR position against a Lions secondary that is extremely depleted, Detroit is a well-oiled machine with an explosive offense that is capable of lighting up the scoreboard against even the best NFL defenses.
I expect this game to be a shootout and come right down to the wire in the end, but I think the Bucs come up just short in what I expect to be the game of the week in the NFL.
Overall record: 6-0
JC Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Lions 24
The Buccaneers are banged up, but they’re getting healthier as they gear up to face the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The return of Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison in the secondary, coupled with the potential returns of Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka, could be enough to give the Bucs the edge against the Lions.
It won’t be easy. The Lions have picked up right where they left off in terms of offensive efficiency and star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has recorded six sacks, six tackles for loss and four forced fumbles over his last five games. Detroit has been excellent in the red zone, an area the Bucs have struggled mightily in this year.
However, the Bucs are coming off back-to-back 30-plus point games themselves, which could potentially make this a shootout in the Motor City. At the end of the day, the Buccaneers are just a little healthier than the Lions, and that’s where I give them the edge.
Overall record: 4-2
Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 30, Lions 23
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it again against the San Francisco 49ers. Another week, another hard-fought victory for the Buccaneers.
Another test is awaiting Tampa Bay on Monday night as the team takes its 5-1 record, tied for the best mark in the NFL, into Detroit. Though the Lions were defeated by Kansas City last weekend, they haven’t lost consecutive games in nearly three years.
I believe that’s a streak the Buccaneers will end in primetime. I’d feel even better about their chances if Mike Evans or Emeka Egbuka, or both, are healthy enough to suit up for the matchup.
It’ll all fall on Baker Mayfield’s shoulders, to no surprise. Mayfield continues his stellar campaign and keeps Tampa Bay undefeated on the road.
Overall record: 6-0
River Wells, Editor: Lions 31, Buccaneers 27
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are healthier than the Detroit Lions, and I'd expect a shootout with how badly their secondary is injured. But I think Detroit does a lot of things right that the Bucs have a hard time stopping, so I'll give the Lions the edge here.
Tampa Bay's defense is giving up red zone touchdowns at a 68.75% clip, good for 28th best in the league, while the Lions are scoring in the red zone at a rate of 74.07% — the league's third-best mark. Tampa Bay has some secondary back, but some burden will once again fall on Tampa Bay's linebackers to keep running back Jahmyr Gibbs in check, which will be a tough task. Rookie Jacob Parrish will also likely see a lot of Amon-Ra St. Brown, and I expect the latter to make it hurt.
The Bucs offense will take advantage of the Lions' paltry secondary, but vaunted pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson will also likely take advantage of backup tackle Charlie Heck and terrorize the right side of the line. Both teams will score points, but I think the Lions come out on top.
Overall record: 4-2
