3 Buccaneers players who must step up to make NFL playoffs

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to secure a fifth consecutive NFC South Division title, and in turn pave their path to the NFL playoffs, they're going to need plenty of players to step up for the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.

READ MORE: Bucs Super Bowl champion could play for first time in 2025

Of all the players who could play better — and there are many — the three named below stand out as having an especially significant opportunity to influence the team's chances at success over the next three games, two of which will be played against the team they're battling for that NFC South playoff berth, the Carolina Panthers.

Graham Barton

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Graham Barton has all the tools to become one of the best centers in the NFL. That’s why the Buccaneers used their first-round pick in the 2024 draft to select the gifted prospect out of Duke. Although Barton certainly wasn’t perfect as a rookie, he gave the team plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about his future. Considering how challenging it is to play center at the NFL level to begin with — let alone after transitioning from playing tackle at Duke — Barton earned himself a little extra grace from a developmental perspective.

Unfortunately, though, Barton hasn’t exactly taken the next step as anticipated. Instead, he appears to have hit a sophomore slump in year two, ultimately casting doubt on his potential to become a key pillar of the Bucs’ OL for years to come.

Based on his play so far in 2025, Barton is ranked as the 30th best center in the NFL according to PFF’s overall grading system. Regardless of whether or not you agree with PFF’s metric system, his lack of consistency at a position that is crucial for any offense to succeed has been an unfortunate reality for the Bucs.

When you throw in the significant injuries to both starting guards, Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson, then Barton’s struggles become that much more magnified. If the Bucs are going to make a late-season push for the postseason, Barton needs to play better – even if he doesn’t have the security of two established guards beside him.

Benjamin Morrison

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Benjamin Morrison was viewed as a first round talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, but injury concerns related to a second hip surgery that ended his final season at Notre Dame after just six games allowed the Buccaneers to capitalize by selecting the talented corner in the second round. Now, with just a few games left in his rookie season, Morrison has already missed more than half of his games as a pro due to nagging soft tissue injuries.

As a result, Morrison has not been able to have the impact that Jason Licht and Todd Bowles expected when they selected him with their second pick back in April.

To complicate the Bucs’ injury situation, starting outside CB Zyon McCollum was injured during the team’s disappointing loss to the Falcons in Week 15 and will finish the regular season on the injured reserve. Thankfully for the Buccaneers, Morrison is finally fully healthy and ready to return to the lineup. And when he takes the field on Sunday, he’ll have a crucial role occupying the starting outside corner position opposite Jamel Dean.

Morrison has the physical talent and all of the intangible qualities needed to become an exceptional NFL corner. But if he can’t stay on the field, he’ll never realize his full potential. This final stretch of the 2025 season will provide a golden opportunity for Morrison to show what he is capable of and help the Bucs secure their fifth consecutive NFC South Division title.

Baker Mayfield

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to make the postseason, they need to get more from their defense, they need to get more from their special teams and they need to get more from their coaching staff. However, despite the much-needed improvement in each of those phases, it’s tough to argue that the biggest factor impacting their success down the stretch will be the play of their quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was exceptional throughout the first six games of the season and the Buccaneers were 5-1 because of it. Mayfield’s heroics down the stretch, combined with his improved pocket poise and timing, accuracy and anticipation as a passer, allowed the Buccaneers’ offense to thrive, even without so many of their most important offensive weapons out of the lineup.

Since that time, though, Mayfield’s inconsistency has been glaring. He has shown a propensity for getting happy feet in the pocket, rushing his reads and missing open receivers. The Buccaneers will never achieve what they are capable of unless Mayfield plays better.

READ MORE: Bucs’ Mike Evans accepts his 1,000-yard streak is over but has one main focus left

Thanks to a surprising Saints victory over the Panthers last Sunday, Mayfield still has one final chance to redeem himself. If the Bucs’ gritty signal caller can harness his best attributes and play under control, there’s no reason why Tampa Bay can’t run the table to close out the regular season and secure a spot in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

If he can’t? Not only will it put the Bucs’ postseason hopes to rest, but it will also spark a lot of debate regarding whether or not Mayfield is the best QB option for the Buccaneers moving forward.

READ MORE: Bucs Super Bowl champion could play for first time in 2025

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Former Buccaneers safety signs with AFC playoff contender

• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield reaches milestone no other NFL player has

• Former Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals new intriguing tidbit about second retirement

• Buccaneers' Mike Evans speaks on future as season draws to close