Buccaneers get major boost with key defender back at practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary is officially back in action.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles warms up for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need all the help they can get against a Detroit Lions offense that is frequently one of the best in the NFL every year. And thankfully for them, help is on the way.

The Bucs held their first practice of the week on Thursday, and players like wideout Mike Evans and cornerback Benjamin Morrison returned to practice. Those are two names the Bucs could certainly use, but cornerback Zyon McCollum also practiced after missing last week's game against the 49ers due to a thumb injury he had surgery on.

He spoke to media after practice, and he seemed to indicate that he is set to play on Monday against the Lions.

"Honestly, I'm blessed that [McCollum's thumb is] fixed. Super grateful for all the people that helped me get it fixed. Time to get back to football," McCollum said.

Zyon McCollum is ready to play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McCollum's presence will be needed. The Detroit Lions have a wealth of weapons, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at wideout and Jahmyr Gibbs at running back, who is adept at catching passes. With McCollum, Morrison and Dean back in the fold, this will be the first time Tampa Bay's secondary has been majorly healthy since the beginning of the season.

McCollum has made 31 total tackles this year for the Bucs and has been a disciplined corner, giving up just 6.9 yards per target this year. He'll start at outside corner alongside Dean, with Morrison occasionally rotated in. He and Dean will have their hands full with St. Brown, who has played slot and outside receiver at almost a 50/50 clip this year and will look to challenge the Bucs' secondary.

Detroit will bring some good memories for McCollum — his first career interception occured there when the Bucs beat the Lions last year, and he hopes to do it again this next time around on Monday. night when Jared Goff steps back to pass.

"I think about that [interception], and it makes me want to go get another one," McCollum said. "I have good juju on the field."

McCollum and the Bucs will take on the Lions at 7 p.m. on Monday.

