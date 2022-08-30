Report: Tampa Bay's Robert Hainsey could return by season-opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with injuries across the offensive line throughout the preseason. The Buccaneers are still awaiting a final diagnosis on starting center Ryan Jensen, who went down with a lower-body injury early in camp.

In his place, second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey has been taking the majority of reps at center. On Saturday night, Hainsey became the latest member of the offensive line to suffer an injury. During the second quarter, it appeared he was rolled up on by a defender on a running play. At the time, there was optimism that Hainsey dodged something serious after exiting the contest on his feet.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, that is exactly the case. Following X-rays, Hainsey is not expected to miss a significant amount of time and it's possible that he's back as soon as the season-opener.

This is the best case scenario for the Buccaneers after left guard Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL during the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. With Jensen already out of the lineup for an unknown amount of time, Tampa Bay can't afford to lose another important figure on the offensive line for an extended duration, particularly at center.

The Pennsylvania native appeared in nine games as a rookie and continued to progress over the offseason. The converted offensive tackle turned center has impressed the coaching staff during training camp and he was solid during his preseason action.

It would benefit the offense, and Tom Brady, if Hainsey returns sooner rather than later.

