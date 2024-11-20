Tackling And Finishing Issues Plaguing Buccaneers Defense in 2024
Coming out of the bye week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big opportunity ahead of them as they get ready for the stretch run. The first test in front of them is the 2-8 New York Giants who are in the midst of a quarterback change as they try and salvage their season and their jobs. On paper, the Bucs should win this matchup handily and creep closer to re-entering the playoff picture and possibly the NFC South divisional race. However, that can only happen if the Buccaneers have fixed two major areas on defense that have plagued them in recent weeks
Tackling and finishing games.
Over Tampa Bay's last four games, all losses, the defense has missed a staggering 45 tackles. No, that's not a typo, and you read that right — 45 missed tackles. That isn't going to cut it in the second half of the season for the Bucs no matter who they are playing. Granted, the gauntlet of their schedule is over, but any given Sunday exists for a reason and if the Bucs are going to go on a run, tackling needs to improve immediately.
With the Bucs on their bye week co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote looked at the tape and has put an emphasis on his team to go back to fundamentals when it comes to tackling. His message is simple rally to the ball, keep your head up, wrap up, and bring guys down.
“You’ve really got to concentrate on everybody getting to the ball – that’s just my belief," Foote said. "Sometimes, kind of like baseball, you go into a slump. Winfield – he hasn’t missed a lot of tackles, and it seems like he’s missed a majority of his tackles in one season than he did through all of his career. It’s tough. We’ve got to concentrate. More hats to the ball – it’s tough to bring guys down in this league. We gave up some big plays by some missed tackles, and we all know that. We’ve got to take one more step, we’ve got to harp on the fundamentals – wrapping guys up, keep your head up. The main thing to focus on is getting off of blocks. We need more hats to the ball.”
Tackling has been an apparent issue for the Bucs — it's plain to see when you watch the games on broadcast and even more so when watching the game film. Lack of concentration has led to many issues with the defense this season, especially over this four-game losing stretch. But it's not just tackling that's the issue, it's tenacity. The Bucs defense isn't imposing their will on the offense and they are not closing out ball games as they should. The offense has done enough to keep them in the games down key playmakers, but finishing games in the fourth quarter on defense is how championships are won and the Bucs have lacked that killer instinct and execution.
The Bucs need to win the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball but especially the defense. Rested, rejuvenated, and ready to roll, the Bucs need to finish games out in the fourth when it's time to do so.
“We want to win the game," Foote said. "We want to win the game. We’re rejuvenated. We needed that break. We’re getting some guys back. We’ve been in [it in the] fourth quarter of games. This is the NFL – you’ve got to win the game in the fourth quarter. You’ve got to make the tackles, you’ve got to communicate, you’ve got to make plays. I don’t care what the Giants’ record is, I don’t care who the quarterback is, we know it’s going to be a fourth-quarter game. We’ve got to come up with more plays than them.”
If the Bucs can have a strong fourth quarter, make their tackles, and finish on defense, it will go a long way to the goal of making the playoffs for a fifth straight season.
