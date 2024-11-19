Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defender Ranked As Top Rookie Performer Through Week 11
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season and a large reason why they have suffered heart-breaking losses along their way to a 4-6 record after having such high hopes at the beginning of the season.
The defense has struggled getting pressure from their edge rushers which has also had a detrimental effect on the secondary as opposing wide receivers have had ample time to find room within the Bucs' defensive zone.
Despite their lack of performance in certain areas of the defense, there has been one spot in particular that the Bucs have shined and that has come from the nickel corner spot where rookie third-round pick out of Georgia, Tykee Smith, has blossomed.
Smith's ability to contribute so early in his career has earned him praise by Pro Football Focus as one of the best rookies, ranking him 14th with an overall PFF grade of 72.7.
"Smith has earned a 69.0 PFF coverage grade so far this season, allowing an average of just 8.4 yards per catch. He has also been a standout against the run, earning an 86.0 PFF run-defense grade through the first 11 weeks of the season."
Smith is perfect in head coach Todd Bowles' defense and he has shown his comfortability at the position early on in his career. After missing some time with an injury, Smith has played in eight games for the Buccaneers, having totaled 42 combined tackles (two for a loss), five passes defended, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hits, and one interception.
The Buccaneers and Smith, who are coming off their bye week, will get their next chance to prove themselves against the New York Giants who are struggling and made a move to their backup quarterback Tommy DeVito after not getting much out of former starter Daniel Jones.
