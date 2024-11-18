Returning Buccaneers Safety Mike Edwards Happy to Be Home in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some defensive help. They're near the bottom of the league in points per game and yards per game, and they have to win almost every remaining matchup they have to try and make the playoffs.
To that end, the Bucs brought back an old friend to try and help out. Safety Mike Edwards won a Super Bowl with the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs before heading to the Buffalo Bills and then a (very) short stint with the Titans last week. Now, he's back in Tampa Bay after the Bucs claimed him off waivers, and it's a place he feels familiar with — a place that feels like home.
Edwards spoke with media on Monday and told reporters that he was elated to get the call that he was going to be a Buccaneer again.
"Great news," Edwards said. "I was talking to my parents and I was like 'Man, I'd love to go back to Tampa.' I still have my house here and everything, so it's home."
Edwards played for the Buccaneers for four years from 2019-22, where he amassed 149 solo tackles, 68 assists, 2.0 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 9 interceptions in 65 games including playoffs. All of those years came in Bucs head coach Todd Bowles' defense.
So naturally, when he came back to the team's bonus walkthrough on Monday, he was already re-learning the ropes pretty quickly.
"I feel very comfortable. I was just out there for the walkthrough and I was like, 'Man, I remember this, I remember that,'" Edwards said. "A few extra meetings, extra walkthroughs, practice — I'll pick up on it real quick.
Edwards won't be the only defensive back returning to the fold. The Buccaneers are expected to have Jamel Dean back in action on Sunday when the team plays the New York Giants, and he played with Edwards every year during his stint with Tampa Bay. As a result, he knows just how
"They're slowing bringing the band back together," Dean said on Monday. "The relationship we've built over the years, an extra comfort level that we have with him. He's a character in the locker room, so you also need those type of guys."
