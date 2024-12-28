Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Carolina Panthers in Week 17
It's officially do-or-die time in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are on the hunt for another NFC South division lead, but to do so, they'll need some help — but before any of that, they need to beat the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday for the team's second matchup this year.
Tampa Bay is an 8.5-point favorite in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Panthers on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 22-17
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+140)
The train keeps rolling, so don't hop off. Wideout Jalen McMillan has scored four touchdowns in his last three games, so don't bet on him to stop against the Panthers. As an added bonus, wideout Sterling Shepard is out against Carolina, and that should give him more of an opportunity to touch the ball throughout the day.
First Scoring Play: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Touchdown (+100)
Sure, there's a little luck involved in this one. But the Buccaneers are 8-1 when they score first and 0-6 when they do not, so starting fast has been a point of emphasis for the offense this week. With that in mind, should they win the toss or make a stop on Carolina's opening drive, expect them to shoot for the end zone and start off with seven points.
Alternate Passing Yards: Baker Mayfield 275+ Yards (+158)
Look at the history here. Mayfield has gone over this mark in four of his last five games. Yes, that one game was Carolina, but back home and on a roll with the playoffs on the line, Mayfield should find his groove nicely with this one. Go with the data and put a bet down here for a quarterback who has been dealing in recent weeks.
