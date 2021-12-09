Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Bills

A battle between two of the NFL's hottest quarterbacks of the 2021 season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

And yet, neither quarterback is included in Sports Illustrated's start-and-sit fantasy football suggestions for Week 14. Some of their weapons are, for better or for worse, but as each team boasts a strong defense, Brady and Allen could be in for a down week as you begin the playoffs in your fantasy league.

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Bills start and sit suggestion for Week 14 below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

TE Dawson Knox (TE Start of the Week): Knox put up a stinker this past Monday, dropping multiple passes and scoring just 3.4 points. The good news is that he was targeted seven times, including twice in the red zone. He also has a matchup against the Buccaneers next, which makes him a viable No. 1 tight end. Their defense has allowed 10-plus fantasy points to seven different players at the position in 2021.

TE Rob Gronkowski: Three weeks removed from his return to the lineup from a rib/back injury, Gronkowski looks like his prime self - similarly to how he did across the first two weeks of this season. Gronkowski posted his first touchdown since Week 2 this past weekend and followed it up with a second score before the final whistle blew, and is averaging nearly six receptions for 84 yards per game over the last three weeks. His matchup with the Bills will be tough as their defense allows 4.3 standard fantasy points to tight ends per game, but Gronkowski has the momentum right now to post an outlier performance compared to Buffalo's defensive standards.

Sit 'Em

RB Devin Singletary: Singletary has led the Bills in carries per game over the past two weeks and is averaging 3.2 yards per attempt as a result. He's yet to top 100+ yards from scrimmage in a game this season and has only scored two touchdowns through 12 games. Going up against the NFL's tied-for-first rushing defense, this is a less than ideal matchup for the third-year back. Quarterback Josh Allen may have the most productive day on the ground of any Bills' backfield member this Sunday.

WR Cole Beasley: Beasley’s totals have crashed in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 10 fantasy points in four straight games, including three with fewer than 6.4 points. That has occurred in line with the return of Dawson Knox. This week, Beasley also has a tough matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed slot receivers two touchdowns and the fourth-fewest points per game.

Bills D/ST (D/ST Sit of the Week): The Bills field one of the best units in fantasy football, but a road matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers makes it a fade for me. Defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Tampa Bay, which has averaged 31.4 points and more than 400 yards of offense per contest.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.