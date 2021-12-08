Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 14: Kickers

Harrison Butker has been a borderline starter this season, but a plus matchup vs. the Raiders makes him the kicker start of the week.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Harrison Butker vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker has been a borderline starting fantasy kicker, ranking 12th on a points-per-game basis. However, he should post a big stat line this week, as the Raiders have allowed an average of 8.3 fantasy points per game to kickers, including 10.8 points a game since Week 10.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Randy Bullock vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bullock has hit the skids in the stat sheets lately, scoring four or fewer points in three of his last four games. Still, this week's matchup against the Jaguars makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has allowed at least 11 fantasy points to three of the last four kickers.

Brandon McManus vs. Lions (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers looking for a streaming option this week should consider McManus. The Lions have been the most generous team in the league to kickers, allowing seven to score 10 or more fantasy points against them. Kicking in the thin air makes McManus even more attractive.

More Starts

  • Greg Joseph vs. Steelers (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Greg Zuerlein at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

  • Chris Boswell at Vikings (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Brett Maher at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Younghoe Koo at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo’s totals have been far less than stellar lately, as he’s scored a combined 11 fantasy points in his last four games. In that time, he’s hasn’t posted more than five points in a week. I’d keep him out against the Panthers, who have allowed an average of fewer than seven points to kickers.

Sit ‘Em

Chase McLaughlin vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McLaughlin was a viable option in leagues earlier in the season, but he’s failed to score more than four fantasy points in five of his last seven games. That includes a four-point dud in Week 12 versus his next opponent, the Ravens. They’ve allowed the eighth-fewest points to enemy kickers.

Evan McPherson vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson scored a combined 33 points in two games before last week’s four-point stink bomb in a loss to the Chargers. Still, I’d keep him on the sidelines for a tough matchup against the 49ers. They have allowed fewer than six fantasy points per game to kickers this season.

More Sits

  • Graham Gano at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Jason Myers at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Busts

  • Daniel Carlson at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Ryan Succop vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

