Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-6)

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Tampa Bay is currently favored at -6, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series history: Carolina leads, 24-16. The Buccaneers won when the teams last met in week two by a score of 31-17.

Important stories

The rundown

Can the Buccaneers' league-best run defense bounce back after consecutive worst performances of the season? You'd think so, as Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is sidelined with shoulder injury, but Mike Davis has filled in nicely for the two-time All-Pro and could present challenges.

Especially when you consider that the Bucs landed in Charlotte just before midnight after hours of delays on the tarmac. After what was likely a stressful trip and a short night of rest, there's potential for the Buccaneers to get off to a slow start once again.

Offensively, all eyes will be on two players: Whoever plays left guard, and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Joe Haeg manned Marpet's spot on the offensive line against the Saints and struggled immensely next to left tackle Donovan Smith, so we will see if it is Haeg or someone else joining the unit.

Meanwhile, head coach Bruce Arians said that Brown played more than expected in his Bucs debut, where he caught three passes for 31 yards. With wide receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens on the COVID-19 reserve list, it's fair to expect that the five-time All-Pro should see an uptick in playing time, perhaps even on returns as Brown has handled 186 punts and 47 kickoffs in his career.

At the end of the day, this is a game Tampa Bay should win, and a victory in a bounce-back form (especially after the travel delay) could be the momentum boost this team needs as the NFL Playoffs inch closer.