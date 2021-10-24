Buccaneers vs. Bears: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action after a slightly extended break from a Week 6 Thursday Night Football appearance, and are set to take on the Chicago Bears at home this afternoon.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-3)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:25 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 11.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series history: The Bears lead, 40-20. Chicago defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 20-19 when the teams last met in October 2020.

Important stories

The rundown

A matchup featuring the largest age disparity between starting quarterbacks (Tom Brady, 44, and Justin FIelds, 22) when the Bucs host the Bears on Sunday afternoon. And that's just about all of the excitement that this duel will have to offer.

The Buccaneers are on a roll. having put together three consecutive victories after their lone loss of the season in Week 3 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite significant injuries on both sides of the ball, incrementally more so on defense, Tampa Bay has been able to hold opposing teams in check thanks mostly to its explosive and now do-it-all offense.

The Bears have been on the opposite end of the spectrum, failing to create much offensively despite Fields' impressive skill-set. In fairness to Fields, the Bears have been miserable in pass protection which has thrown a wrench in Fields' development.

Chicago owns a solid passing defense that has kept passers in check this season, but the Bears haven't faced an offense as high-caliber as Tampa Bay's in 2021. This one could get out of hand quickly on Sunday if the Bears combine their offensive struggles with a regressed performance defensively against Brady and Co.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.