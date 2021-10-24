    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFront OfficeSI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers vs. Bears: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    Everything you need to know before Tampa Bay and Chicago kickoff.
    Author:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action after a slightly extended break from a Week 6 Thursday Night Football appearance, and are set to take on the Chicago Bears at home this afternoon.

    You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-3)

    Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

    When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:25 P.M. ET

    Watch: CBS | Also available on fuboTV

    Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

    Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 11.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47 points.

    Series history: The Bears lead, 40-20. Chicago defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 20-19 when the teams last met in October 2020.

    Important stories

    The rundown

    A matchup featuring the largest age disparity between starting quarterbacks (Tom Brady, 44, and Justin FIelds, 22) when the Bucs host the Bears on Sunday afternoon. And that's just about all of the excitement that this duel will have to offer.

    The Buccaneers are on a roll. having put together three consecutive victories after their lone loss of the season in Week 3 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite significant injuries on both sides of the ball, incrementally more so on defense, Tampa Bay has been able to hold opposing teams in check thanks mostly to its explosive and now do-it-all offense.

    The Bears have been on the opposite end of the spectrum, failing to create much offensively despite Fields' impressive skill-set. In fairness to Fields, the Bears have been miserable in pass protection which has thrown a wrench in Fields' development.

    Chicago owns a solid passing defense that has kept passers in check this season, but the Bears haven't faced an offense as high-caliber as Tampa Bay's in 2021. This one could get out of hand quickly on Sunday if the Bears combine their offensive struggles with a regressed performance defensively against Brady and Co.

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_16953395_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Bears: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    just now
    USATSI_16929680_168388329_lowres (2)
    News

    Buccaneers Run Defense Chasing History vs. Bears

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16953447_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Bears: Picks, Predictions and Takes

    22 hours ago
    Resized_fotor_1634308911669 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Bears: Three Matchups to Watch

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16911683_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Trust WR Tyler Johnson to Answer the Call at WR

    Oct 22, 2021
    Y9QeO-GC
    News

    Buccaneers Rule Antonio Brown, Three Others Out vs. Bears

    Oct 22, 2021
    b978dbb3b982446c973c4548af4495e7-1
    News

    Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Offensive Lineman

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16930106 (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: 3 Keys to the Game

    Oct 21, 2021