Buccaneers Eye Defensive Improvements in One Key Area for 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping for a better defense in 2025 in an important area.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) warm up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back to the drawing board following their elimination in the Wild Card round against the Washington Commanders this past weekend.

After the loss, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the team's lack of turnovers on the season.

"It's rare for us to have a season without a lot of turnovers, but we had them and we didn't get them. That's something that we need to be a good defense. Obviously we been doing it in the past. We didn't do it this year. We got to do a better job at that," Bowles said postgame.

"I mean, it's a lot of things. We got to make plays, we have to go for the ball. Obviously there’s a different guy starting back there every week. It can be a myriad of things," Bowles said. "The bottom line is we got to get turnovers."

The Buccaneers can go about this in a few different ways. They can either find those changes from within or look for players in the draft and free agency with more of a knack at turning the ball over. Either way, expect changes for the Bucs defense this offseason.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

