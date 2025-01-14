Buccaneers Eye Defensive Improvements in One Key Area for 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going back to the drawing board following their elimination in the Wild Card round against the Washington Commanders this past weekend.
After the loss, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked about the team's lack of turnovers on the season.
"It's rare for us to have a season without a lot of turnovers, but we had them and we didn't get them. That's something that we need to be a good defense. Obviously we been doing it in the past. We didn't do it this year. We got to do a better job at that," Bowles said postgame.
"I mean, it's a lot of things. We got to make plays, we have to go for the ball. Obviously there’s a different guy starting back there every week. It can be a myriad of things," Bowles said. "The bottom line is we got to get turnovers."
The Buccaneers can go about this in a few different ways. They can either find those changes from within or look for players in the draft and free agency with more of a knack at turning the ball over. Either way, expect changes for the Bucs defense this offseason.
