What Todd Bowles Said About Jayden Daniels After Buccaneers-Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed quite a bit of success in the 2024 season, even tallying double-digit wins, though their campaign came to a close during Wild Card Weekend. Having drawn a Week 1 rematch against the Washington Commanders, the Todd Bowles-led squad ultimately fell short by a field goal with time expiring.
While the Buccaneers were able to capture a victory over the Commanders in a 37-20 game to start the regular season, Washington grew plenty as a squad over the rest of their campaign. Having a rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders capped off their 12-5 regular season much better than they started it.
After being eliminated by Daniels and Washington, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles was quite complimentary of the rookie signal-caller. Was he shocked by Daniels' performance despite being in the playoffs?
"No, not really because you’ve seen it all year. He has no conscience. He's a heck of a player," Bowles explained. "He lives in the moment. He lived in it every game this year. He had a lot of experience and a lot of games under his belt to play like that."
The Commanders have had to win their last handful of games in the final moments of the game. They've had to complete comebacks to do so. The Buccaneers were impacted negatively because of Washington's experience playing from behind and closing out games. Daniels' poise makes that much easier for the Commanders.
His dual-threat ability made it that much more difficult for Tampa Bay to defend the Commanders, too.
"He's an athlete. He can get away from things. We set the edge and he can get around the edge. He's a very good athlete," Bowles said.
The Buccaneers have laid the foundation after making the playoffs in two seasons straight with Baker Mayfield at the helm of the offense, though they're going to need to find ways to improve as a club to not only sustain that level of success but find more.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Draft Pick Locked In After Wild Card Exit
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• National Media Makes Picks For Buccaneers vs. Commanders Wild Card Game
• Keys To Cannon Fire: How Buccaneers Can Beat Commanders in Wild Card Round
• Ex-Bucs QB Tom Brady Using Influence to Lure Ben Johnson to Raiders
• Tampa Bay Has One Big Advantage in Buccaneers-Commanders Wild Card Game