The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended in heartbreaking fashion after losing to the Washington Commanders 23-20. Although they wanted to go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Bucs have now been sent home — and there are quite a few decisions to make.
Tampa Bay has 19 free agents heading into the offseason. Some of those free agents will be re-signed and returned to the team, but others — probably most of them — will not be retained and will have to find new NFL teams to play for. These are tough decisions, and it's likely that general manager Jason Licht is already thinking about them.
Here is every Buccaneers free agent heading into 2025:
Unrestricted Free Agents
G Ben Bredeson
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate as the leave the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
LB K.J. Britt
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) and linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) react after a blocked field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
RB Chase Edmonds
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds (22) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
S Mike Edwards
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
DL Will Gholston
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) looks on during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images
WR Chris Godwin
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
CB Bryce Hall
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) is carted off the field against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
OL Robert Hainsey
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Robert Hainsey (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
LB Lavonte David
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
DT Greg Gaines
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
OLB Anthony Nelson
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
G Royce Newman
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
G Sua Opeta
Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Sua Opeta (78) blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
WR Sterling Shepard
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) celebrates with wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) after he scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
OT Justin Skule
Nov 11, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (65) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) participate in drills during practice at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CB Tavierre Thomas
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) smiles after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
QB Kyle Trask
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) rushes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Restricted Free Agents
LB J.J. Russell
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
