Every Buccaneers Free Agent Heading into 2025

Here's every free agent for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the offseason.

River Wells

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates a first down against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season ended in heartbreaking fashion after losing to the Washington Commanders 23-20. Although they wanted to go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Bucs have now been sent home — and there are quite a few decisions to make.

Tampa Bay has 19 free agents heading into the offseason. Some of those free agents will be re-signed and returned to the team, but others — probably most of them — will not be retained and will have to find new NFL teams to play for. These are tough decisions, and it's likely that general manager Jason Licht is already thinking about them.

Here is every Buccaneers free agent heading into 2025:

Unrestricted Free Agents

G Ben Bredeson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6)
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate as the leave the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LB K.J. Britt

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) and linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50)
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) and linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) react after a blocked field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

RB Chase Edmonds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds (22) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98)
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds (22) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

S Mike Edwards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32)
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DL Will Gholston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) looks on
Aug 17, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) looks on during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs in for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

CB Bryce Hall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) is carted off the field against the Washington Commanders
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) is carted off the field against the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

OL Robert Hainsey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Robert Hainsey (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Robert Hainsey (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

DT Greg Gaines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) is introduced before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

OLB Anthony Nelson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) celebrates after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

G Royce Newman

Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70) against the Arizona Cardinals
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

G Sua Opeta

Philadelphia Eagles guard Sua Opeta (78) blocks Miami Dolphins
Oct 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Sua Opeta (78) blocks Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

WR Sterling Shepard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) celebrates with wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17)
Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) celebrates with wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) after he scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

OT Justin Skule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (65) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (77)
Nov 11, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (65) and offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) participate in drills during practice at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CB Tavierre Thomas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) smiles after their game against the Detroit Lions
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) smiles after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) rushes against the Carolina Panthers
Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) rushes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Restricted Free Agents

LB J.J. Russell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker J.J. Russell (51) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

