Buccaneers vs. Packers: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the NFC Championship matchup kicks off.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (14-3)

Where: Lambeau Field

When: Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:05 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds: Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 52 points according to OddsShark.

Series history: The Packers own an all-time 33-22-1 record against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay at home by a score of 38-10 in Week 6. Green Bay beat Tampa Bay the lone time these franchises have met in the playoffs in 1998, 21-7.

Important stories

The rundown

To no one's surprise, Tom Brady is in contention for a Super Bowl appearance. To the surprise of many, however, he's in that position while rocking a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, instead of his old navy blue and red No. 12 jersey that everyone is used to seeing in January.

The Buccaneers travel to Lambeau Field in chilly Green Bay, Wisconsin to face the No. 1 seed Packers in what could be a showdown for the ages, between two of the greatest quarterbacks to strap up the pads. While Brady is doing remarkable things within Tampa Bay's deep and explosive passing offense, so is Aaron Rodgers, and he's doing so with less talent to work with.

Ultimately, both of these squads can put points on the board. The biggest factor in this matchup will be who's defense can step up and force a key stop, or crucial turnover, in the biggest moment. Tampa Bay's defense is fresh off of a dominant performance against New Orleans and held this Packers team to just 10 points in Week 6. Then again, Green Bay has kept opponents under 20 points in five of its last six games.

Get your popcorn ready, because this game will surely be entertaining.