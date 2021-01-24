Buccaneers vs. Packers: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (14-3)
Where: Lambeau Field
When: Sunday, Jan. 24 at 3:05 P.M. ET
Watch: FOX
Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK
Odds: Green Bay is favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 52 points according to OddsShark.
Series history: The Packers own an all-time 33-22-1 record against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay at home by a score of 38-10 in Week 6. Green Bay beat Tampa Bay the lone time these franchises have met in the playoffs in 1998, 21-7.
Important stories
- NFC Championship predictions from our staff, and Packer Central
- Three keys to a Buccaneers victory
- Say their stories: Leonard Fournette honors Jordan Davis on helmet
- Injury report: Antonio Brown out, Antoine Winfield Jr. questionable
- Vita Vea activated from injured reserve, will play Sunday
- Former Bucs HC Dirk Koetter retires
- Bucs run offense vs. Packers run defense
- Packers run offense vs. Bucs run defense
- Bucs pass offense vs. Packers pass defense
- Bucs pass defense vs. Packers pass offense
The rundown
To no one's surprise, Tom Brady is in contention for a Super Bowl appearance. To the surprise of many, however, he's in that position while rocking a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, instead of his old navy blue and red No. 12 jersey that everyone is used to seeing in January.
The Buccaneers travel to Lambeau Field in chilly Green Bay, Wisconsin to face the No. 1 seed Packers in what could be a showdown for the ages, between two of the greatest quarterbacks to strap up the pads. While Brady is doing remarkable things within Tampa Bay's deep and explosive passing offense, so is Aaron Rodgers, and he's doing so with less talent to work with.
Ultimately, both of these squads can put points on the board. The biggest factor in this matchup will be who's defense can step up and force a key stop, or crucial turnover, in the biggest moment. Tampa Bay's defense is fresh off of a dominant performance against New Orleans and held this Packers team to just 10 points in Week 6. Then again, Green Bay has kept opponents under 20 points in five of its last six games.
Get your popcorn ready, because this game will surely be entertaining.