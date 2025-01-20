Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium to Host College Football Playoff Title Game in 2029
Tampa Bay Buccaneers football may be over after the team dropped their Wild Card game against the Washington Commanders in heartbreaking fashion, but there is promise in what the Buccaneers have built and they can now turn their attention to improving during the 2025 offseason with plenty of salary cap now to work with.
While the season may be over, there is still football that will get played in the future, and with that comes more opportunities for the city of Tampa as well. Per Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Tampa and Raymond James Stadium will replace Dallas and AT&T Stadium as the host of the 2029 College Football Playoff title game due to scheduling conflicts.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Takes Shot At Atlanta Falcons During Commanders-Lions Broadcast
As mentioned by McMurphy, the Buccaneers' home stadium has played host to the College Football Playoff National Championship before, as it was the site for the 2017 matchup between the Deshaun Watson-led Clemson Tigers and the Jalen Hurts-led Alabama Crimson Tide. The contest ended up being an all-time classic, with Clemson coming back to score 21 points in the fourth quarter to walk away with the National Championship trophy with a 35-31 win.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Lands High On PFF Top 50 Free Agent List
• NFL Hits Buccaneers Offensive Lineman With Fines After Multiple Incidents
• 5 Buccaneers Listed on 'Real NFL MVP Candidates' List For 2024 Season