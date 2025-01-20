Tom Brady Takes Shot At Atlanta Falcons During Commanders-Lions Broadcast
Since retiring from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady took a year off the gridiron and away from the game to focus on his businesses and family for a year. However, after that year off, he got back to the Sunday grind, this time in the broadcast booth calling games.
The Buccaneers quickly found stability under center with Baker Mayfield, who has led them to the playoffs for two straight seasons. Brady, himself, is doing postseason work this year, too.
During the Divisional Round, Brady was in Detroit to call the Lions' contest against the Washington Commanders — a game in which the Buccaneers could have found themselves in.
There has been plenty of flack for Brady in the broadcast booth during his rookie season. He's learning a new trade and approaching the game of football in a different way.
However, something that can't be taken is Brady's knowledge of the sport and experience as a player, albeit a superstar, and seven-time Super Bowl winner. During the Lions-Commanders game, Brady seemingly took a shot at Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, too.
“Not sure Dan Quinn likes owners coming down on the field before the game’s over," Brady explained.
Quinn used to coach for the Atlanta Falcons and was at the helm during the club's disastrous 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. Arthur Blank hit the field early, and then Brady led the Patriots to a historic comeback to become champions.
Brady, himself, is a minority owner of an NFL franchise. He has a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders -- though he still plans to fulfill his NFL broadcasting contract.
While Brady is hands-on with the club and helping them make much-needed improvements, one can expect he won't be headed to the field during a game, regardless of how said contest is moving along.
