Bucs Slip In Week 17 Power Rankings After Brutal Loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win streak is over after a brutal 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night The destiny they once controlled is gone and their path to a fourth straight NFC South title has become muddied. The Bucs now must win out and hope the Falcons lose a game in order to clinch the division and or even catch a wild card spot.
With their first loss in four games, how they bounce back against a Panthers team that has played good football, will be paramount to how the season will end. After calling the Bucs "the team no one wants to face" last week, things have cooled off. See where the national media has ranked the Bucs ahead of Week 17.
NFL.com: No. 14
"The Buccaneers emerged from their Week 11 bye energized and focused, winning four straight heading into this past Sunday night's game. Three of those victories came by double figures, including a 40-17 Week 15 banger in which they throttled a good Chargers team in their own building. So what exactly happened in Dallas? Tampa Bay was gashed through the air by Cooper Rush and CeeDee Lamb and found itself down nine at halftime, showing a surprising lack of urgency early on. The Bucs surely knew what they needed to do to keep ahead of the Falcons in the NFC South after Atlanta's win earlier in the day, but even with Baker Mayfield leading a furious comeback effort, they came up short. Mayfield's pick midway through the fourth quarter didn't help, nor did Tampa's inability to hang on to a gift-wrapped INT from Rush. Then, after Mayfield somehow escaped from a sack in the closing minutes to get the ball to Rachaad White, White's fumble killed off the would-be rally. The Bucs might have an easier path in their final two games (vs. Panthers, vs. Saints) than the Falcons do in theirs (at Commanders, vs. Panthers), but we're sort of looking at this division as a toss-up now."
Last Week: No. 12
ESPN: No. 18
"Despite not even technically being the No. 1 running back on his own team -- and being hampered by a toe, hip and back injuries -- Irving's 1,240 scrimmage yards are the most of any Bucs player and the most of any rookie. The fourth-rounder ranks 19th in scrimmage yards and 16th among all running backs. Irving has shown an exceptional ability to slip tackles. His forced missed tackle rate of 36.8% is the highest among all players with at least 50 touches. -- Jenna Laine"
Last Week: No. 14
USA Today: No. 11
"They no longer control their route to another NFC South crown but do have things working in their favor that Atlanta doesn't – namely two home games against seemingly weak opponents (Panthers, Saints) and a veteran quarterback who's already been battle-tested in the NFL playoff crucible."
Last Week: No. 11
FOX Sports: No. 14
"This league will humble you quickly. The Cowboys have been playing better football for a month now, but this was still a game Tampa Bay couldn’t afford to drop. The opportunities were there, and the Bucs refused to seize them — and now, they have to hope Atlanta gifts them with a similar slip-up in the next two weeks."
Last Week: No. 10
CBS Sports: No. 11
"Losing to the Cowboys takes them out of the top spot in the division. Now they need the Falcons to lose one, and they have to win out to make the playoffs."
Last Week: No. 12
Yahoo Sports: No. 13
"The Buccaneers are still the favorites to win the NFC South because their remaining schedule (vs. Panthers, vs. Saints) is easier than what Atlanta faces. It's still disheartening to lose to the Cowboys and now need help to win the division."
Last Week: No. 10
NBC Sports: No. 15
"Every time it seems like they’ve figured it out, it goes the other way."
Last Week: No. 11
Sports Illustrated: No. 11
Last Week: No. 11
