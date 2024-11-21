Buccaneers Starting Nickel Corner Suffers Setback at Thursday Practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a few players banged up on the injury report Wednesday, but it looks like things are getting better on that front as the week goes on — but that seemed to come with a cost, too.
Tampa Bay saw two players upgraded from non-participants to limited participants on Thursday. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, who has been on and off the report all year, was a participant with a foot injury, while new cornerback Troy Hill, who the Buccaneers picked up on Oct. 30, was a limited participant with an ankle injury.
However, one player suffered a setback. Defensive back Tykee Smith, the team's starting nickel corner, was a limited participant on Wednesday but was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. Smith collided with another player in practice during Week 10 and it caused his knee to swell up, so he was out for the team's contest against the San Francisco 49ers — the fact that the injury is bothering him 13 days later is a bit of a rough sign.
Cornerback Zyon McCollum was out there on Thursday working with a trainer — an improvement from Wednesday, where he wasn't there at all — but he was still listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
An interesting name to watch for Friday will be Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs was listed as limited on Wednesday and was listed the same on Thursday, this time putting on a helmet and pads and doing work with the offensive line. It will likely be a game-time decision for Wirfs, but his progress already is encouraging.
Cornerback Jamel Dean, coming off IR with a hamstring injury, and wideout Mike Evans, also dealing with a hamstring injury, were both full participants Thursday — Evans, in particular, was upgraded from limited to full, so it seems like he's on track to play Sunday against the Giants.
