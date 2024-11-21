Bucs WR Sterling Shepard Opens Up About Last Season With Giants
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their bye week that saw them get almost two whole weeks of rest under them and now they will head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants who have struggled to a 2-8 record. The Bucs will need to finish strong in the second half of the season if they want any hope of reaching the playoffs, and it all starts when they face the Giants.
There will be a bit of familiarity for one Tampa Bay Buccaneer this weekend as wide receiver Sterling Shepard will be returning to the place he called home for eight years of his career.
The veteran wideout had somewhat fallen out of the rotation in New York over the past couple of seasons, not seeing double-digit starts since 2020, and when speaking with the Tampa Bay media following practice Shepard spoke about what happened at the end of his tenure with the Giants noting that they were moving in a different direction, going with the younger players, and acknowledging that this is the business aspect of the game.
"They kinda were in that position where they were getting the younger guys some reps. That was kinda my take on it — I don't know the real reason," Shepard said. "I got in there and did what I had to do at times, just not what I was kinda used to. Not the kind of ball that I play anymore."
READ MORE: Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle May Return From Injury Much Sooner Than Expected
Throughout his eight seasons in New York, Shepard caught 372 passes for 4,095 yards and 23 touchdowns. Now on the other side after joining the Buccaneers, Shepard fits well into the roster and has even had to step up at moments with some of the star guys being out with injuries throughout the year. He hasn't been the old Shepard we know from his early years but he has been invaluable in certain situations and his relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield has likely helped with earning the respect of the guys in the locker room.
Shepard will continue to look and contribute as he faces his former team this upcoming Sunday in a game that the Buccaneers must win to keep their dreams of making the playoffs alive.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs OC Tabbed as Top Head Coaching Candidate for 2025 NFL Season
• Buccaneers Starting Cornerback Non-Participant in Wednesday Practice Ahead of Giants Game
• Tackling And Finishing Issues Plaguing Buccaneers Defense in 2024
• Tom Brady Reveals One of His Favorite NFL Memories Came in 2020 With Buccaneers