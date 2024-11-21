Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle May Return From Injury Much Sooner Than Expected
Tristan Wirfs has been defying expectations his entire life.
His rare athleticism, physical profile, and mental makeup have all contributed to Wirfs exceeding expectations, not just as a youngster growing up in Mount Vernon, Iowa, or as an All-American for the Hawkeyes, but even as a first round NFL draft pick.
Wirfs' ascension to becoming one of the NFL's most dominant offensive linemen happened faster than almost anyone expected. As a result of his consistent play on the field, he has established himself as arguably the most valuable player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster.
When Wirfs went down during the Buccaneers' Week 10 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, it didn't look good. A player fell right into Wirfs' right knee, and based on the replay, it appeared as though Wirfs may have suffered a very serious injury.
But Tristan Wirfs is just built different.
When news broke that Wirfs had escaped a tear of a major knee ligament, and would instead be dealing with an MCL sprain, it was a big win. Don't get me wrong, it's never good when your best player suffers an injury that could sideline him for up to six weeks, but it was certainly encouraging to know that Wirfs' season likely wasn't done.
On Tuesday, just 10 days after Wirfs initially suffered the injury, the Buccaneers released their official injury report, which listed Wirfs as a limited participant in practice. It was a surprising designation considering the recency of Wirfs' injury, which is why Bucs' head coach, Todd Bowles, was asked about it after practice.
Regarding Wirfs' status for the team's Week 12 matchup vs. the New York Giants, Bowles had some encouraging remarks.
"Tristan is probably going to be a game-day thing [to] see. He was doing a little bit of things – I don't know where he is as far as [being] ready to play."
Considering the opponent, it may be in the team's best interest to rest their franchise left tackle, even if he thinks he's ready to return. Regardless of what decision is made, it's pretty incredible to consider that despite suffering what looked like a brutal knee injury less than two weeks ago, there's at least a chance that Tristan Wirfs could be ready to rejoin his teammates without even missing a game.
But really, this just confirms something that the fans in Tampa Bay already knew.
Tristan Wirfs is just built different.
