WATCH: Highlights From New Buccaneers DB Tykee Smith
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith in the third round of the NFL Draft, and it's someone they're familiar with.
Head coach Todd Bowles knows Smith perhaps a little better than he knows some NFL prospects, as his son Troy has played with him in Athens. Smith himself has played for the Bulldogs for two years, having played for the West Virginia Hilltoppers before that.
While Smith is listed as a safety, he played almost all of his snaps at nickel at Georgia in 2023, so it makes sense that the Bucs could use him there if he wanted. He is also likely to have some special teams value, too, giving the team more tools.
Here is what BucsGameday wrote about Smith earlier in the draft process:
"Smith played the Star role at Georgia acting as a big nickel and linebacker, doing his best work near the line of scrimmage. He is a tremendous tackler, with great football, IQ, and the ability to stick with tight ends and big slot receivers. He displays great instincts, with the patience to read routes and the quarterback's eyes to make plays on the ball. However, because of his height and frame, he has coverage limitations and can struggle taking routes deep, and while he ran well during testing his long speed and recovery speed are lacking and he can be over-aggressive in pursuit angles. Smith finished his senior season with 70 tackles, eight for loss, two sacks, six pass breakups, and four interceptions. He had a formal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine and was brought in for an official 30 visit."
You can check out Smith's playstyle in his highlight reel from last year, which you can watch below by clicking the link: