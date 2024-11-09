BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are itching to get back in the win column after a tough past month or so and they will have to do so against the San Francisco 49ers, who will be making their way to Tampa Bay. The 49ers' record doesn't reflect how good they actually are and now they will be getting back perhaps the most versatile running back in the league, Christian McCaffrey.
The 49ers have dealt with numerous injuries, much like the Bucs, but they seem to be getting healthy at the right time to make a playoff push. The Buccaneers have been on a skid of sorts, losing four of their last five, and while one might think it's because of the loss of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, it has been mostly to blame on the play of the defense.
The two have met a total of 26 times in the regular season, with the 49ers owning the Buccaneers 20-6. The last time these two teams met was last season when the Buccaneers dropped the game 27-14 in San Francisco. Here is how our staff here at BucsGameday sees this one playing out.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Best Bets vs. San Francisco 49ers in Week 10
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hit a lull of late, losing four out of their last five. Things won't be getting any easier for them before their bye week next week as they host the San Francisco 49ers with Christian McCaffrey set to see his first snaps of the 2024 season.
While I do believe that the Bucs have a better shot at winning this game than they did against the Chiefs, I still don't see them being able to pull this one off against a potent offense and stout defense. Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles has struggled against Shanahan and I see that being the case once again this weekend.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-5
49ers 28, Buccaneers 21
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Buccaneers could really use a victory here after dropping three of their last four games. Any playoff hopes they have will rely on a Wild Card showing and beating the 49ers would go a long way toward that, but Todd Bowles has been largely outcoached by Kyle Shanahan during their tilts and Tampa Bay's defense has been playing very poorly these past few games. The 49ers take it in Tampa Bay and the Bucs will look to regroup after the bye — hopefully healthier.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-5
49ers 31, Buccaneers 21
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
Before the season began I picked the Bucs to upset the 49ers in this matchup and I'm not going back on it now. Coming off of three straight losses the Bucs need this win to avoid heading into the bye week under .500. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, this isn't the same 49ers team of last year and come into Sunday's contest with a 4-4 record.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Offense and Defense Miles Apart in Statistical Rankings Ahead of Week 10
San Francisco's offense is still one of the best in the league and gets a boost to the lineup as Christian McCaffrey makes his season debut. McCaffrey has burned the Bucs in the past with 256 yards from scrimmage and three scores in the last two games. The Buccaneers' defense will need to be extremely disciplined when they take on a Niners offense full of explosive playmakers that include George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Jordan Mason and Jauan Jennings.
For as good as the Niner offense has been, the defense has been just as good, ranked as a top 10 defense in the NFL. However, both sides of the ball for San Francisco have struggled in two key areas; red zone and third-down. It's there the Bucs have the advantage as the as the second-best team in the league in both areas. If they can execute on third down and in the red zone and limit the 49ers in the same areas they have a shot at winning this game.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-4
Buccaneers 27, 49ers 23
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
Despite their early season success, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experienced a lot of heartbreak this year. Injuries to key players, overtime losses, questionable coaching decisions, and plenty of other factors have contributed to what has been a frustrating season for the Bucs and their fanbase.
That said, there is still hope. After this weekend's matchup with the 49ers, Tampa Bay's schedule becomes significantly more manageable in terms of the quality of opponents. But if the Bucs can't find a way to beat San Fran at home this Sunday, then their playoff chances will take a major hit regardless of how many wins the team can string together after that.
As much as I feel like the Bucs are due to pull out a win against a quality opponent, I just don't believe they have the horses to do it against an extremely well-rounded San Francisco 49ers team.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-3
49ers 31, Buccaneers 28
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Buccaneers are on a three-game losing streak and they next host the San Francisco 49ers. Playing without his top two receivers, Baker Mayfield won't be able to do enough to keep up with the 49ers' offense with the return of Christian McCaffrey.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
49ers 31, Buccaneers 27
READ MORE: 49ers Starter Added to Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Matchup
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
I never celebrate picking a Buccaneers loss, for the record. But I'm going to have to do it again for many of the same reasons I did last week. This 49ers team is starting to get healthy while the Bucs just continue to try and survive a season that feels stacked against them.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-2
49ers 27, Buccaneers 20
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave the Kansas City Chiefs everything they could handle on Monday night but still couldn’t come out with the win. It’s worth calling Todd Bowles’ decision-making into question as he chose to play for overtime rather than a victory on the road against the only undefeated team left in the NFL. Did I mention that the team also has Patrick Mahomes, who is notorious for delivering in extra time? Probably not the best move.
I’ll keep it pretty short this week. The Buccaneers are still without Mike Evans and injuries are continuing to pile up with quarterback Baker Mayfield dealing with a toe ailment. On the flip side, star running back Christian McCaffrey will finally make his season debut at an important time for the San Francisco 49ers, who are battling through plenty of injuries of their own.
I think McCaffrey's return will provide the necessary boost for San Francisco to win a tough road game.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-3
49ers 28 Buccaneers 17
CONSENSUS: San Francisco 49ers (6-1)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Make $10k Donation to Family of Baker Mayfield Fan Who Died in Accident
• Buccaneers Opponent Knows QB Baker Mayfield is 'A Dog, So He's Gonna Fight'
• Must-Start Buccaneers for Week 10 Fantasy Football Matchups
• 49ers Coach Gushes Over Baker Mayfield Ahead of Huge NFC Matchup vs. Bucs