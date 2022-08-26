Todd Bowles comments on Chris Godwin's progress in return from injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. After dropping their first two games, the Buccaneers are hoping to get in the winning column on Saturday evening. Head coach Todd Bowles is preparing to play every starter that is healthy, including 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

READ MORE: Reddit Post May Have Solved Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers

One franchise star, wide receiver Chris Godwin, will remain sidelined while he continues to work his way back to full strength. Godwin suffered a season-ending injury late in the 2021 season but attacked the rehab process over the offseason. He was far enough along in his recovery this summer that he didn't have to start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Tampa Bay has slowly been ramping Godwin up from individual workouts to team drills. He's still wearing a non-contact jersey during practice while awaiting full clearance on taking full-contact.

Following practice on Thursday, Bowles dished out his thoughts on Godwin's progress with training camp nearing its end.

“He got some good work in,” Bowles said. “He’s getting better. He’s getting his wind up, he’s getting his legs under him, but he’s getting better. Obviously no contact or anything but he’s getting better every week.”

Two weeks from now, the Buccaneers will be preparing for a road game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team would certainly like to have Godwin back in the lineup but it makes sense to be cautious with his return after the depth that Tampa Bay added to its wide receiver room over the offseason. The Bucs signed Julio Jones and Russell Gage to bolster the unit alongside Godwin and Mike Evans.

Tampa Bay also has Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden, and Deven Thompkins at wide receiver behind the top four in the rotation. The Buccaneers will likely keep five to seven wide receivers on their final roster.

Godwin caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns before being injured last year. He has totaled 342 catches for 4,643 and 29 touchdowns during his career. Godwin has recorded 3,000+ receiving yards and 20+ touchdowns over the past three seasons.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady and Threatens Trainer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook