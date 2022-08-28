Skip to main content

Tom Brady Looks Sharp in Return to Live Game Action

Brady's preseason may have been short-lived, but it was all fans needed to feel good about their chances entering the 2022 NFL season.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder.

Of course, this age-old saying doesn't always ring true, but I think it's a pretty accurate way to describe the feelings of Bucs fans tonight, when they got to watch their 45-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady, take his first snap in the team's final preseason game of 2022. 

After an excused absence from the team (and training camp) earlier this month, Brady used this past week of practice to get himself re-acclimated with his teammates, before making his preseason debut vs. the Colts in Indianapolis this evening. 

It didn't last long, but when Tom Brady was on the field, he looked like Tom Brady. 

He was only in the game for one drive – and as much as the fans in Tampa may have wanted to see Brady return for one more –  I think it was more than enough to keep them satisfied. 

At least for now. 

You can't take away too much from one offensive possession, but Brady was sharp in his first taste of live action tonight. His arm looked live, he didn't miss a beat, and his accuracy was (for the most part) on point.

I'm sure no one was surprised to see Brady pick up right where he left off last season, but more importantly, he was able to leave the game without generating any sort of concern – physically, or otherwise. 

With less than two weeks until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the regular season with a road game on Sunday Night Football vs. the Dallas Cowboys, the anticipation for what will likely be Tom Brady's final season as an NFL quarterback, is only going to increase.

