Why the Buccaneers only kept 5 DL on their initial roster
When the Bucs started constructing their final roster, they knew they were going to have to make concessions at one position or another, especially when activating Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin off the physically unable to perform list. That move alone meant that they would carry two injured players into the season for potentially the first four weeks.
That trickle-down effect led to the defensive side of the ball, specifically on the defensive line, where the Bucs only kept five linemen on the active roster. They have traditionally carried six in the past, but that year, this changed. Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall return as starters and the Buccaneers re-signed Greg Gaines in free agency. Tampa Bay also added to the room with the selection of fifth-round rookie Elijah Roberts.
Vea has been unblockable this summer and Kancey is healthy entering Week 1 for the first time in his career. Hall is coming off a career high in sacks and Gaines provides a steady presence at backup nose tackle. Roberts showed out in preseason with the highest pass rush win rate among defenders and notched his first sack. He needs more polish as a run defender, but is sure to make an impact as a rotational piece.
However, the Bucs hedged their bets by adding four defensive linemen to the practice squad. Three-year vet C.J. Brewer is one of them and spent most of the season on the active roster after being elevated from the practice squad early in the year. He notched the first two sacks of his career and was more than adequate against the run. Brewer was expected to get the sixth and final spot on the roster had there been one, although he was pushed hard by Adam Gostis. The 10-year veteran has a wealth of experience with 54 starts and notched six tackles in the preseason.
Undrafted rookie Nash Hutmacher, who spent the summer with the Bucs, also made the practice squad as a developmental option and had two tackles in the preseason. The Bucs went outside their roster for their final spot on the practice squad, signing the 6’6", 335 lb undrafted Jayson Jones, who spent the preseason with the Ravens. Jones had seven total tackles, two pressures and finished with a 76.7 run defense grade, per PFF.
So why did the Bucs keep only five defensive lineman on the roster?
Practice squad elevations can help Buccaneers
Outside of spots being taken up by Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin, a big reason the Bucs only went with five is because of the practice squad elevation rules. The Bucs are allowed to promote someone from the practice squad to the active roster three times per season. After the third elevation, they will either need to be signed to the active roster or will remain on the practice squad for the season.
Just as I expect the Buccaneers to promote an offensive lineman, likely Michael Jordan, for Week 1 against the Falcons, I expect them to do the same on the defensive line. The most likely option is Brewer, as he has the most time and experience in this Buccaneers defense. However, with a run-heavy team like the Falcons on the docket, the surprise elevation could be rookie Jayson Jones. His size could be an asset, clogging up the middle and slowing the dynamic rushing attack of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allegier.
With such depth on the defensive line, the Bucs could theoretically promote one lineman a week, which would get them through their Week 9 bye. However, I’d expect them to sign one to the active roster before that. Brewer is the likely option, but Gostis gave him a real run for his money in camp and has more experience while Jones remains the ultimate wildcard due to his size and run-stopping ability.
The Buccaneers may have only kept five defensive linemen on the active roster, but with the depth on their practice squad, they’ve ensured that if injuries strike, they will be well prepared.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection