Buccaneers players on the hot seat heading into Panthers matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2025 season has not gone according to plan, but somehow, someway, they are still alive for their fifth consecutive NFC South title and a chance at the playoffs.

There have been highlights and lowlights, but it has got us thinking about which players are on the hot seat as we enter the final three-game stretch of the regular season.

Plenty of players haven't lived up to expectations this season, and even outside of the players, coaches have underperformed as well. Here are those who are feeling the pressure as the regular season winds down.

1. TE Cade Otton

Otton, who is now in his fourth season and a veteran in the league, has failed to come through for the Bucs as a reliable target or red-zone threat. Through 15 weeks, he has posted career-low numbers with 46 receptions for 430 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging just 30.7 receiving yards per game. His inconsistency and lack of playmaking ability have capped what he can provide to the Bucs' offense, not to mention his recent problems catching the ball.

While his blocking helps him, his lack of scoring and average play have led to questions about his role moving forward with the team. Otton's seat is fairly warm, and the Bucs could look towards the draft or free agency to find a potential replacement this offseason since his contract runs out after the 2025 season.

2. EDGE Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick was brought in on a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason to try and help revitalize a pass rush that has dropped significantly over the past couple of seasons. That has not manifested itself, as Reddick hasn't been able to generate much pressure or sacks, only having five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

It was a high-risk, high-reward move by the Bucs, but now we know that the reward was not such. His underperformance and inability to stay on the field are all factors in why he is on the hot seat. It is also why he is a prime candidate for scrutiny and likely not to return to Tampa Bay next season.

3. QB Baker Mayfield

This one was the most difficult. Baker Mayfield has been fantastic since he arrived in Tampa Bay, and has taken on the city's identity in himself. His hot seat status here isn't an encapsulation of his tenure with the Bucs, but rather his stark mid-season regression after a hot start that got the team off to a 6-2 start.

Mayfield has looked flustered at times in the pocket, has struggled on throws 10+ yards down the field, and has been efficient despite a slew of playmakers at his disposal. Through 14 games, Mayfield has completed 61.2% of his passes for just under 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns to seven interceptions. His completion percentage, yards, and potentially touchdown total will be the lowest during his time in Tampa Bay. His seven interceptions currently are on pace to be his lowest.

With the offense not humming like we have become used to, mixed in with the obvious struggles, it's easy to see why there is concern about Mayfield, especially with him as the franchise quarterback, bringing into question a long-term extension in the future. Mayfield has another year left on his contract, but at the beginning of the season, talks of an extension before that year were floated around — now, the Bucs might consider waiting.

