2020 Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement From NFL

A member of the Buccaneers' 2020 Super Bowl roster has decided to call it a career. Former starting offensive tackle Donovan Smith has decided to retire from the NFL, according to himself via an Instagram post.

Smith was a second-round pick for the Buccaneers during the 2015 NFL draft out of Penn State. Smith was part of a very influential class of the time that included starting quarterback Jameis Winston, the number one overall pick, and fellow offensive lineman Ali Marpet. Smith would go on to start all 16 games in his rookie season for Tampa.

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Afterward, Smith would spend another seven years in Tampa Bay for eight total seasons with the Buccaneers. During that time, Smith would play and start in 124 total games for Tampa and would see the departures of head coach Dirk Koetter and Jameis Winston, as well as the arrivals of new head coach Bruce Arians and legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Smith would also enjoy three playoff runs with the Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022, during which he played and started in all seven of the Bucs' playoff games, including their Super Bowl run in 2020. Overall, Smith would miss six total games for the Buccaneers over his eight-year career in Tampa Bay.

After his time in Tampa came to an end, Smith would spend his final season in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team the Buccaneers defeated in the Super Bowl that Smith played in. Smith would play and start in 12 games for Kansas City en route to another Super Bowl victory as the Chiefs would go on to win it all in 2023.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

To many Bucs fans, Smith came off as a very replaceable offensive tackle who many would blame for some of the struggles along the offensive line during the Winston era and parts of the Brady era.

However, the team could have certainly done much worse than Smith at left tackle, and his play and overall Iron Man ability throughout his time with the Bucs should be more appreciated. Smith got the job many times for Tampa overall, and it was always noticeable without him on the field regarding the overall play and stability of the offensive line.

There's an argument that Smith should be remembered fondly during his time in Tampa as a player who quietly set the tone, never missing time throughout the course of his career and being a part of arguably the greatest team in Buccaneers history during the 2020 season.

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