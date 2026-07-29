The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of Buccaneers Camp: Ted Hurst Gets Looks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first day of training camp on Wednesday, and it served as the first opportunity for players to ramp up their training and continue with offseason install.

There were a few players who looked strong, but there's also some cause for concern with three of Tampa Bay's players who are currently battling injury.

Here's the good and not so good from Tampa Bay's first camp day:

The Good

Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. | River Wells/BucsGameday

1. WR Ted Hurst

Wideout Ted Hurst had a very strong first day of training camp.

He caught a touchdown over the middle during team drills in the middle of the day, diving across the line to get the score. He also grabbed another 15-plus-yard grab over the middle later on in the day and had plenty of targets his way across all team periods.

So far, he's getting a lot of work and he's impressed with it. We'll see how his work continues as camp goes on.

2. OLB Rueben Bain Jr.

We're still waiting to see Rueben Bain in pads, but the first-year edge rusher is wasting no time impressing.

Bain got what would have been a sack (these things are difficult to determine without pads on) over Luke Goedeke on quarterback Baker Mayfield during a team period. He looks plenty explosive, and he's delivering the pressure the Bucs have hoped he would — so far.

The linemen can't truly fight back until pads are on, though. We'll see how strong Bain looks then.

3. CB Zyon McCollum

There was one interception on Day 1 of camp, and the honor went to Zyon McCollum.

McCollum read Mayfield's eyes and picked off a pass in a similar way that Benjamin Morrison did during OTAs. In a game scenario, it probably would have been a pick-six. He also broke up a deep pass toward the end of camp on the left sideline, solidifying his strong day.

The Bucs are looking for one of their outside corners to step up and solidify themselves as WR1. Could that WR1 be McCollum?

The Not So Good

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. DT Vita Vea

Vita Vea did not participate in Wednesday's camp session, though he was present and watching. The official story from head coach Todd Bowles is that he strained his back and isn't practicing because of that.

It should also be noted that Vea requested a trade two days ago and is looking for a new contract, however, so take that as you will. Regardless, the Bucs have to figure out what to do with Vea before this whole saga drags on for too long.

2. OT Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs strained his hamstring, per Bowles, and as a result, didn't participate in training camp during Day 1. In fact, he wasn't out there at all in any capacity,

Bowles insinuated it could be a few days until we see him again. He's Tampa Bay's best player, though, so they'll want him back and practicing as soon as he can to prepare for the regular season.

Swing tackles Justin Skule and Ben Chukwuma took over duties at left tackle in Wirfs' stead.

3. CB Benjamin Morrison

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison seems to be in limbo with his current injury he's dealing with.

Morrison began the camp day by working off to the side with a trainer. Typically, this means that the player isn't going to participate in regular camp activities, but Morrison later put his jersey on and his helmet on and joined the team during the back half of the day.

He didn't participate, though, and Bowles said he's still dealing with a hamstring injury from OTAs. He was expected to be ready for training camp, so to see him continue to deal with his leg injury is somewhat concerning.

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