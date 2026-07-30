3 Observations From Day 2 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp

TAMPA, FL — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through their second day of training camp on Thursday, and there are already a few interesting developments.

Previously injured players have had their status change in a notable way. The defense showed out on Day 2, and one Bucs wide receiver had a hell of a day despite that.

BucsGameday was live on site as always at One Buc Place. Here are three observations from Day 2 of training camp:

Injuries Still Present

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) before the start of the game against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Day 1, Tristan Wirfs wasn’t at practice as he deals with a hamstring strain he suffered during conditioning.

There were two new developments with Vita Vea and Benjamin Morrison, however.

Vea was out yesterday with (supposedly) a back strain, but he wasn’t out at practice today at all. Likewise, Morrison was working with a trainer yesterday and even grabbed his jersey and helmet, but he also wasn’t at practice at all to start — he later came out in his jersey and with his helmet but was still limited.

Finally, wide receiver Chris Godwin wasn’t participating today at practice, either. Head coach Todd Bowles said that Godwin was on a maintenance day and that the team has a schedule for him during camp.

Defense Rules the Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) reacts after recovering a fumble by Arizona Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was (almost) all defense in Tampa Bay on Day 2.

The festivities started when Emeka Egbuka caught a pass up the middle. Safety Tykee Smith knocked the ball out of his hands, though, and Antoine Winfield Jr. picked it up and ran with it.

The next turnover came just a few plays later. Jake Browning threw a ball up the middle, but linebacker John Bullock, back with the Bucs after a brief Colts stint, picked the ball off. It was a great read on the play.

The defense also largely stopped the offense in its tracks when the two sides did 11v11 drills inside the 15.

Tampa Bay’s defense has been looking for a killer instinct this season, and they certainly showed it on Thursday.

...But Tez Johnson Didn't Sweat It

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tez Johnson had a very strong day on Day 2, and the crowd was loving it.

He caught multiple touchdowns during the team’s seven-on-seven work. He also caught a long deep shot in the first 11-on-11 period, and during the second-to-last one of the day, he caught an even longer deep shot from Jake Browning for a score.

He did his signature backflip for the crowd after that touchdown, much to their delight. There are a few wideouts ahead of him on the depth chart, but Johnson is making himself undeniable so far this offseason.

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