3 Takeaways From Jalon Daniels' First Buccaneers Presser as QB1

No Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan would have thought that Baker Mayfield would not be their starting quarterback come Week 4 of the season. They also probably wouldn't have thought they'd be 0-3 entering.

Both are unfortunately true.

That means that the Bucs will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who earned the backup position over Jake Browning in training camp.

And prior to his first start in the NFL, Daniels was able to speak to media.

Jalon Daniels' Viral Mindset

“Yeah, absolutely. I think that one thing I learned in college was, you can't be the thermometer, you have to be the thermostat," Daniels said emphatically in what would eventually become a viral moment on social media.

It's one of those lines that many have maybe heard before, but many haven't. Daniels' metaphor resonated well with those who saw it, and it went viral. But once you dug deeper, you could see the impact.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You have to be someone who comes in and is able to set the temperature of the room, not test the room and try to be able to blend in with it," Daniels continued. "If a team is low, I have to be able to pick it up to be able to make sure that they're even. If we're high, then I have to be able to be low to be able to make sure that we're even. I try to be as even-keeled as possible. I think that being able to go out there and have that even-keeled feel, the team around you feels that.”

His First Career Start

Getting an insight into Daniels' mindset is great, but it's also good to see the lighter side of a man as he gets ready to make his first career start at the highest level of football.

“I mean, yeah, I don't even know if I can put it into words," Daniels said. "I mean, I've continued to say it's a dream come true to even play for an NFL organization. To be able to go out there and have my first NFL career start, it means everything.”

'Don't Fit In, Fit Out'

The young rookie fielded plenty of questions about what he has done to prepare for the upcoming matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Well, we decided to skip that.

We wanted to focus on the man who is taking over as the leader of the offense, and that means looking into the relationship that exists between Daniels and Baker Mayfield.

“He simply put it as, 'You've been dreaming of this opportunity; just stay composed, play as yourself. Don't try to be anybody else besides you, and go out there and just go make football plays.'”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's an eerily reminiscent moment of when LeBron James welcomed Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Mayfield showed his respect and trust in Daniels in just a few sentences. That is what you want from one of your captains, especially your starting quarterback.

Mayfield has caught flak for his play after his hefty extension this offseason, but he is still showing he is willing to do what it takes, in whatever role, to help.

That should only boost confidence in Daniels as he approaches his first start, ultimately letting him relax, hone in and play his game to finally give the Buccaneers what is needed most: a win.

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