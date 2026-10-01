After plenty of preseason hype coming into the 2026 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves 0-3 and head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat. With their 0-3 start, Kalshi’s head coach fired market is surging on Bowles price, which is now up to 71%, the second-highest on the board.

Bowles entered the season nowhere near the top of the board at 27% before spiking to 71% following the Buccaneers' Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns and staying there. Kalshi settles on whether Bowles is still with the team by March 1, 2027. A $10 trade that Tampa Bay cuts Bowles by then profits $3.98.

Will Todd Bowles be “out” before March? - Kalshi

Yes 71%

No 53%

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Sinking ship

Any way you look at this, the signs that Todd Bowles would not last with the Buccaneers were always there. After the New York Jets fired him with a 24-40 record over four seasons, Tampa Bay hired him as defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians, where he won a Super Bowl and led a top-15 defense in his three seasons at the position.

The Bucs named Bowles head coach in 2022 after Arians retired. He led them to a 35-33 record overall before this season.

Despite the three playoff appearances in his four seasons as head coach, the numbers show a clear decline. The offense has finished in the bottom half of the league in three of the last four seasons with the defense ranking the same over the last two seasons.

Bowles’ hot seat started last season after the Bucs looked like a clear playoff contender after a 6-2 start to the season, only to finish 2-7 and miss the playoffs.

When will the Buccaneers fire Todd Bowles?

While there are no internal reports that the Buccaneers plan to fire Bowles, many analysts are circling Tampa Bay’s Week 5 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys as the game to watch. By then, the Bucs could either be 1-4 or 0-5, with a game against the Green Bay Packers still looming in Week 4.

A nationally televised loss could decide whether Tampa Bay keeps Bowles or not.

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