3 Things That Stood Out at Buccaneers' First Day of Mandatory Minicamp

It was the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there was plenty to watch at One Buccaneer Place. Players who did not attend OTAs, like edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, were present and participating — but there were still some notable injuries that were affecting the Buccaneers.

BucsGameday was live on site as always, and we had a great look at the action. Here are our three observations from Monday’s mandatory minicamp practice:

Defensive Backs Thin on Monday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are suffering some current injuries at defensive back, so the current players to draw from are quite thin.

Cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison, Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall did not participate at mandatory minicamp on Monday. Safeties JJ Roberts and Miles Killebrew also did not participate, and it appears as if fourth-round draft pick Keionte Scott isn’t doing team drills yet as he recovers from a wrist injury.

As a result, cornerbacks Josh Hayes, Damarion Williams and tryout player Jarod Washington were taking the brunt of outside reps. When the first team was on the field, Jacob Parrish played outside and Zyon McCollum was the nickel.

Drops… On Both Sides of the Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It wasn’t a great day for sure hands in Tampa Bay.

Two big drops occurred during the same 7v7 period toward the end of camp. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan had the chance to grab a screen pass that bounced right off his hands and into the air. After that, cornerback Zyon McCollum was in the right place to come back to the ball and make a pick, but that ball bounced off his hands, too.

Later on during the team’s 11v11 red zone period, linebacker Nick Jackson also dropped a pick that hit him in the hands.

It’s just mandatory minicamp, so nothing like this should ever be too concerning. But it’s something to watch as we go through the entire offseason slate.

Offense Wins During Goal Line Work

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The defense held the offense to nothing the last time we saw them do goal-line work at OTAs, but that wasn’t the case for the first day of mandatory minicamp.

The period started off rough, with Antoine Winfield Jr. picking off Baker Mayfield on the first play. The Bucs offense racked up three consecutive touchdowns afterward, though, with WR Ted Hurst, TE Bauer Sharp and TE Payne Durham catching the next three. The Bucs are likely pleased that two of those players are rookies, and Hurst and Sharp’s progress this offseason will be intriguing to watch.

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