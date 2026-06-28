3 Undrafted Buccaneers Who Turned Heads This Offseason

Draft classes can make or break teams in the playoffs over the course of a few years — the better talent you have, the better chance you have to win. But undrafted free agents can be a big part of that equation, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and general manager Jason Licht haven't been shy about putting UDFAs on the roster. Wideout Kameron Johnson, tackle Ben Chukwuma and linebacker John Bullock, among others, are prime examples of UDFAs who have made the roster. Now, the Bucs have a new crop heading into training camp, and some have already looked intriguing.

A few UDFAs have already impressed during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, and they could be names to watch when Tampa Bay begins training camp on July 28.

QB Jalon Daniels

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (QB06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Bucs liked quarterback Jalon Daniels enough to bring him in on a top 30 visit before the NFL Draft in April, and he's now a Buccaneer after signing with the team as a UDFA.

Daniels is mainly competing with quarterback Connor Bazelak for the QB3 job, but he's impressed early with his athleticism and work ethic. He's taken more reps than Bazelak so far this offseason, and that seems to indicate that he has the upper hand in that competition.

Daniels played poorly in college after a strong campaign in 2022, but his raw talent and dual-threat ability — the latter of which will be very helpful for the scout team — make him a name to watch and stick around in Tampa Bay this season.

CB Ayden Garnes

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have dealt with a large number of defensive back injuries so far this offseason. Benjamin Morrison, Miles Killebrew, Keionte Scott, Chase Lucas and Kemon Hall are all players who've missed time due to injury at Tampa Bay's offseason programs.

That's allowed Ayden Garnes, an undrafted free agent out of Arizona, to get more playing time this offseason. He's deflected quite a few passes and covered his man well so far, and he's competing in a room that could use some depth heading into 2026.

We'll have to see how Garnes does in training camp when the pads come on, but with the outside cornerbacks room in flux, he could make a play to stick on the roster if he competes well against some of Tampa Bay's depth signings like Lucas and Hall.

WR Dean Patterson

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dean Patterson (11) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are certainly intrigued by Georgia Tech UDFA Eric Rivers, but Rivers has had a hamstring injury this offseason — his teammate at Georgia Tech, Dean Patterson, has not.

Patterson tried out in Tampa Bay during rookie minicamp and impressed the Bucs enough to stick around. A Tampa native, Patterson brings a 6-2, 200-pound frame to a wide receiver room that could definitely use some bigger targets. He fills a niche the Bucs are searching for, and that could be useful.

Patterson probably has the biggest uphill battle to make the roster given how stacked the wide receivers room is, but he could have some special teams value — and if everything goes as well as it could for him, offer the Bucs a big-bodied perimeter wideout they are looking for in Mike Evans' absence.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.