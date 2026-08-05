Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Gives High Praise to New UDFA Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have much competition on offense when it comes to the starting lineup. They do, however, have quite a few backup jobs up for grabs.

One that's perhaps overlooked is the competition between quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Jalon Daniels for the QB3 job. Bazelak is the incumbent after winning the position last season against an injured Michael Pratt, but Daniels, an undrafted free agent out of Kansas, is expected to push him.

Daniels is already impressing, though. And Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, had a lot of great things to say about him as training camp continues.

Zac Robinson Says Jalon Daniels Has One of 'Better' Arms He's Been Around

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson had a lot of high praise for Daniels. A former NFL quarterback himself, he even went as far as to say that Daniels has one of the best arms he's been around.

“His arm is explosive,” Robinson said of Daniels. “You guys have seen it out there. There’s not a throw he can’t make or a throw he doesn’t believe he can’t make, which obviously [it's about] finding the right balance with a young cat. He’s done a great job. He just continues to learn to play the position... His arm, like I mentioned, it’s one of the better ones I’ve been around.”

Daniels is an athletic prospect with a lot of upside, but there's a reason he was a UDFA. He played for six seasons at Kansas, and while many expected him to be one of the best QBs in college football after a strong 2022 that saw him amass 25 total touchdowns and just five picks, injuries and poor play derailed his next three years.

Despite that, though, he's a mobile prospect with good physical traits and an attitude that's been praised throughout the building. He's competing with QB Connor Bazelak for the team's QB3 spot, and he certainly seems to have the edge going into the first part of preseason.

Daniels offers more potential as a scout team quarterback than Bazelak due to his mobility, and his traits give him a higher ceiling. There's still a lot of work to do for him to earn even a backup spot, but the team certainly seems to like him quite a bit — and he's definitely left an impression on his playcaller.

The Bucs are off of training camp Wednesday, but they'll get right back to it on Thursday for their next set of two practices.

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