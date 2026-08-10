5 Buccaneers To Watch During Joint Practice With The Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first joint practices coming up with the New York Jets before they take them on in the team's first preseason matchup on August 14th.

This means that there are plenty of players to keep an eye on who have been doing well for the Bucs and will look to build on the momentum against the Jets in said joint practices. Let's take a look at some of the more important players to keep an eye on.

Aug 7, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Josiah Trotter

Trotter has shown so far that he has the ability to be a starting inside linebacker this upcoming season next to veteran Alex Anzalone. Trotter has showcased the ability to stop the run and cover the occasional running back and tight end during practice at Bucs camp.

Trotter will have his work cut out for him against some new tight ends with the New York Jets, specifically Kenyon Sadiq, which should help prepare Trotter when going up against more athletic tight ends.

Aug 6, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Ted Hurst III

The Bucs' third-round pick has done a very solid job in camp, especially in the red zone as a big-body wide receiver who can be a bit of a safety blanket for quarterback Baker Mayfield and the other quarterbacks.

Now, Hurst will be able to go up against different corners on the Jets and can figure out how to play against different styles of cornerbacks.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker David Walker (51) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB David Walker

David Walker has been doing a fantastic job as a pass rusher for the Bucs in camp so far and has beaten just about every offensive lineman that he has gone up against. Now, Walker will go up against some different competition on the Jets and can look to keep building on the momentum he has from the Bucs' practices.

It should be a good experience for Walker to go up against more of a greater variety of linemen on the Jets and get more comfortable playing against NFL teams in his first full training camp.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Zyon McCollum

Zyon McCollum has overall had a solid training camp to this point. While he hasn't been a lockdown No. 1 cornerback, he's still done a solid job and hasn't made many, if any, bad plays throughout the course of training camp to this point.

McCollum will look to continue to prove that he is the No. 1 cornerback of this football team in its joint practice against the Jets and a new slew of wide receivers that New York has brought in this off-season.

Aug 7, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin has been on a great path so far this training camp. Godwin has looked great and healthy in training camp so far to this point and has all the makings of the new WR1 in this offense after Mike Evans left for the 49ers.

With that being said, it will be very interesting to see how Godwin continues to build momentum for himself going up against the Jets for a joint practice in the near future. The Jets have added a few new members of their secondary this offseason, and it should be some good work for Godwin to play against some different players as he continues to build on his good health and good play.

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