Buccaneers-Jets Battles To Watch During Joint Practices

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon have their first set of joint practices with the New York Jets before their first preseason matchup on August 14th. This means there should be plenty of fun matchups to pay attention to as the best of the Bucs take on the best of the Jets.

With that being said, let's go over some of the top matchups to pay attention to for the Bucs' joint practices.

Rueben Bain Jr. vs. Olu Fashanu/Armand Membou

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is plenty of hype for Bain and what he can be for the Bucs in his rookie season. Bain Jr. has done a very good job in camp and looks to be a starter right away next to Yaya Diaby.

Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou are both very solid offensive tackles in their own right and are both expected to be starters for the Jets this upcoming season. If Bain is able to have a good showing against one or both of these players in the Bucs' joint practices, there should be even more hype for him going forward in his rookie season.

Zyon McCollum vs. Garrett Wilson

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zyon McCollum is currently the No. 1 cornerback on the Bucs' depth chart, and many fans have high expectations for how McCollum should perform this upcoming season.

Garrett Wilson is one of the more underrated receivers in the NFL and has showcased a great ability as a No.1 receiver for the Jets throughout his career. If McCollum is able to hold his own against a receiver like Wilson, fans should feel better about McCollum being the team's number-one receiver going forward.

Josiah Trotter vs. Breece Hall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally, I really wanted to see Trotter vs Kenyon Sadiq, but Sadiq is not going to be practicing due to injury. Instead, I chose Hall as a good matchup for Trotter because Hall is one of the better running backs in the NFL today in terms of backs who are all-around players.

Hall has great ability both as a runner and as a receiver and should help Trotter get some good experience in dealing with some of the top backs in the league.

Ben Chukwuma/Luke Goedeke vs. David Bailey

New York Jets edge David Bailey (31) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey was the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and many people thought that he was the best pass rusher available. Goedeke has already established himself as one of the best right tackles in the NFL, but this should still be a fun one to watch given the pedigree of where Bailey was drafted.

Chukwuma has done a great job as the backup left tackle for the Buccaneers while Tristan Wirfs deals with a minor injury. Chukwuma going up against a player like Bailey should help prepare him for more athletic pass rushers in case Chukwuma needs to play in the absence of Wirfs.

Ted Hurst vs. D'Angelo Ponds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a great matchup because it's a rookie versus rookie contest. Hurst has done a very good job for the Bucs during their practices, especially as a red-zone threat. Meanwhile, Ponds provides some solid, young depth for the Jets and could provide a big role for them going forward.

It should be a very good contest between the two young rookies as they both begin their careers with their respective teams.

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