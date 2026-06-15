5 Things We're Looking For at Buccaneers Mandatory Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed all three weeks of OTAs from the end of May to the beginning of June, and now, they're set to take on mandatory minicamp — the last time the team will put some work in before the long break before training camp.

Mandatory minicamp will be similar to OTAs, but everyone is expected to arrive and participate. That includes players who did not attend OTAs, like defensive tackle Vita Vea and outside linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad, and it will allow the team to gel fully while installing new concepts on both sides of the ball.

Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 16-18, and BucsGameday will be live on site as always. Here are the things we're most looking forward to seeing over these next three days:

More Looks at the Offense

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We've gotten a very small look at Zac Robinson's system so far — the pistol formation has made a return, and there's been a decent focus on the run game and passes to the team's running backs — but that installation will continue at mandatory minicamp, and it will be interesting to see what we can glean from it.

We know that Robinson is set to bring a wide zone approach to the running game, which should benefit Tampa Bay's running backs in Kenny Gainwell and Bucky Irving. We've seen a few passing concepts that have benefited Chris Godwin immensely in the slot (more on that later), but it would be interesting to see how Robinson attacks the deep ball before training camp, too.

There's a lot to learn, and the brunt of that learning will happen during training camp. But we're curious to see where the offensive install is at this next week.

The Players We Haven't Seen Yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs didn't have too many players who didn't attend OTAs. There were two notable holdouts, and both of them are on the defense — Vita Vea and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Vea has been working out with Ndamukong Suh in the offseason (as he always does), but Muhammad has been in the building and has been learning the defense. It will be fun to see both players back with the Bucs, see what kind of shape they're in and how they gel with the rest of the defense during the three days of mandatory minicamp.

Which Wide Receiver Will Emerge?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) celebrates with wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We asked this question during OTAs, and it was a tight race. Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan all made plays, but Godwin's usage in the slot stuck out across the three days of OTAs we saw. Egbuka also made a wonderful circus catch that made the rounds on social media during the first day, though, so he's probably not done showing off, either.

The Bucs probably won't pick their WR1 by mandatory minicamp. But the wideout that the offense will center itself around has yet to reveal itself, and every practice could get us one step closer to figuring out who that will be in 2026. Godwin has the inside track at the moment, it seems, but Egbuka and McMillan are very talented and could easily make a big jump at this stage.

Bucky Irving's Usage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucky Irving came back to OTAs on the very last day a week ago, doing individual drills with the rest of the running backs. He's recovering from a shoulder surgery he had this offseason, and as a result, he didn't do any team drills.

We're curious to see if Irving ends up doing any team drills during mandatory minicamp. The Bucs could also want to take it easy with him and give him a lighter load this week before training camp, but given how much of a break there is between the two, that seems unlikely. Irving is supposed to be ready to go by training camp, so it will be interesting to see just how the team paces him alongside free agent running back Kenny Gainwell during these next three days.

More Big Plays From the Defense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We saw cornerback Benjamin Morrison nab a nice pick on Baker Mayfield on an in-route intended for Godwin during the second week of OTAs. Tampa Bay has a volatile cornerback room, and it would feel a lot more comfortable if it saw more of that from players like Morrison, Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish. Morrison is hurt but is expected back for mandatory minicamp, so he'll hope to pick up right where he left off.

The safety tandem of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith could also be in for some big plays, though, and new linebackers Alex Anzalone (free agency) and Josiah Trotter (NFL Draft) also have plenty to prove. The offense has made some noise early during OTAs, and while the defense's front seven can't exactly make a splash without pads on, the secondary and linebacker corps can prove that they're looking to elevate their play this season early and often this offseason.

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