Are These Offensive Linemen Extensions Bad News For the Bucs?

Lately, the interior offensive linemen market has seen an increase in players getting paid.

First, it was the Falcons signing Matthew Bergeron to a four-year deal worth $96 million, with $60 million of it guaranteed. Then, it was the Bills who signed O'Cyrus Torrence to a four-year deal with a max total of $78.4 million, with $46 million of it guaranteed. Finally, it was the Titans who signed franchise guard Peter Skoronski to a new four-year deal worth a max total of $100 million, with $88 million of it guaranteed.

This begs the question — will this make it more difficult for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring back a young guard of their own in Cody Mauch after the 2026 season?

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mauch was drafted by the Bucs in the second round and made an impact right away, starting every game for the team from 2023-24. However, things took a turn for the worse when Mauch had season-ending knee surgery after week two of the 2025 season.

Now, Mauch seems to be fully healthy and has looked to be able to return to form and help solidify the interior of the Bucs' offensive line with center Graham Barton and left guard Ben Bredeson.

As it stands right now, Mauch's rookie contract is expected to run out after the 2026 season and is scheduled to be a free agent if a deal is not reached. To make matters worse, the Bucs also have to look and potentially negotiate new deals with players like Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea, Yaya Diaby and more players on this roster.

The Price of Good Players

There is a real chance that if Mauch is able to have a good and healthy season in 2026, he could price his way out of Tampa Bay due to said play and increases in the interior offensive linemen market and end up with a team that would be able to afford his services and offer him more money than the Buccaneers could offer him with all of the other contract and negotiations they have going on.

Time will tell if Mauch plays to the same level as these players who just received big extensions of their own, and if he does, whether or not the Bucs will be able to afford that play going forward.

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