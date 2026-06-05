Baker Mayfield Breaks Silence On Mike Evans Joining 49ers

One of the best sales pitches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had for Baker Mayfield was wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans was a franchise legend and one of the NFL's best receivers, and plenty of NFL quarterbacks would jump at the chance to have him as their No. 1 wide receiver.

Mayfield did, and it paid dividends. Since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2023, Mayfield has found Evans to the tune of 2,627 yards and 27 passing touchdowns with an EPA of 0.321 per target, per SumerSports, showcasing the pair's effectiveness throughout the last three seasons.

That won't be the case in 2026, however. Evans left in free agency to play for the San Francisco 49ers, and with that, Tampa Bay won't have him around for the first time since 2014. Someone in the wide receivers room will have to step up as WR1, and although there are plenty of candidates to do that, Evans' loss still stings for a team hoping to once again win the division and advance further in the playoffs.

Mayfield spoke to media for the first time this offseason at his youth football camp on Friday, and when asked about Evans, he made sure to echo how tough the loss is — and how hopeful he is about the rest of the room.

Baker Mayfield Speaks on Mike Evans' Departure

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is congratulated by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mayfield told reports that losing Evans is tough, but the pair will still always be friends and that he'll continue to root for Evans.

"There's no way to sugarcoat it. It's disappointing, not having him back," Mayfield said. "Just the caliber of player he is, certainly a Hall of Famer. Thought, you know, he deserved to be a Buc for life, [but] things happen. Luckily, he and I have a great relationship — we'll still be friends for life, and I'll be cheering him on except for when we play them, if it comes down to it."

That being said, Mayfield remains confident about the rest of the receiving corps. Longtime Bucs wideout Chris Godwin remains on the team, and the Bucs are hoping for a big second-year jump from Emeka Egbuka after drafting him in the first round last year. Additionally, the team is excited about Jalen McMillan, who looked very strong after returning from a brutal neck injury he suffered in the preseason last year.

Mayfield had positive things to say about almost everyone in the wide receivers room, including last year's seventh-round pick in Tez Johnson and this year's third-round pick in Ted Hurst.

"For Mike to leave, it allows Chris [Godwin] to step up, and he's always been an unbelievable leader," Mayfield said. "To also have [Jalen McMillan], Chris and Emeka [Egbuka], really, really healthy right now and feeling good... just to watch the steps they've been taking from Year 1 to Year 2 when it comes to [Emeka] and Tez [Johnson], watching them help Ted Hurst out as well. There's a lot of weapons in that room, so when you lose a guy like that, you gotta have a lot of people fill those shoes, not just one person. And we have that."

Mayfield will continue to build chemistry with the rest of his wide receiving corps this offseason. The Bucs will hold Week 3 of OTAs beginning next Tuesday before starting mandatory minicamp on June 16. After that, there's a long break until training camp begins at the end of July — and that's the deadline Mayfield has set for his and Tampa Bay's offseason contract negotiations.

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