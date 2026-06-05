Baker Mayfield Gives Buccaneers Deadline for Offseason Contract Talks, And It's Close

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have made it clear that they'd like their working relationship to continue far beyond this upcoming season. Despite that, though, it seems like the two are a little farther apart on making that happen than we previously believed.

Mayfield, who revitalized his career in Tampa Bay in 2023, had his career year in 2024 and then started the 2025 season with MVP-caliber play, is set to play on the last year of his three-year, $100 million deal in 2026. Both Mayfield and Bucs general manager Jason Licht have made it clear that they'd like to come together on an extension to that deal that would keep Mayfield in Tampa Bay for much longer.

Mayfield held his youth football camp at One Buc Place on Friday, and he told the media that the two sides have started discussing that extension — but it doesn't seem to be going smoothly.

Baker Mayfield Sets Training Camp Deadline For Contract Negotiations

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mayfield told reporters that he and the Bucs aren't "anywhere close" to the number that Mayfield and his party are looking for, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

“Not anywhere close to what we were thinking. Would love to be here long term, but as of right now, that’s not exactly the case," Mayfield said, per Stroud. "But I’m under contract for 2026. The guys in that locker room [and] the staff know that I’m still gonna be me. I’m still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me, that’s the priority — everything else will take care of itself. “

Baker Mayfield says contract talks are not close and once training camp starts, “They know all the talking stops,” and he will focus on the regular season. pic.twitter.com/vqSPOVUdyn — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) June 5, 2026

Additionally, Mayfield told reporters that he's given the Bucs a training camp deadline to discuss his contract — after that, he says, he's locked in on the 2026 season.

"They know my deadline. As soon as training camp starts, we're not doing any contract stuff — it's all ball," Mayfield said. "It's not up to me when that gets done by. So, hopefully before that. If not, still gonna have a good year."

How Much Money Does Mayfield Want?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mayfield is likely looking for a top-dollar contract, as it may be the last one he signs. He almost certainly won't become the highest-paid QB in football, but he'll likely want to be in the top 10.

With that in mind, the number to watch is $50 million APY, or average per year. 11 quarterbacks are currently making that much money or more, and a few of them — Jared Goff ($53 million), Brock Purdy ($53 million) and Trevor Lawrence ($55 million) are arguably in a similar tier. Mayfield is probably going to want something in that area as a big pay raise from the $33 million he's currently making on the last year of his deal. Spotrac evaluates his market value at $53.6 million, in a similar tier with Goff and Purdy.

If the Bucs, who likely want to pay Mayfield less than that on a more team-friendly deal, don't get something done with Mayfield by training camp, they can always evaluate his play this season and then go from there. If he plays well, the team risks seeing him walk or watching his price rise, but if he does not and there are changes at head coach, general manager or both, new staff would not be tied down to Mayfield on an extended deal.

We'll simply have to see if Mayfield and the Bucs get something done before training camp — and just how serious Mayfield is about his proposed deadline.

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