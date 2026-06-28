Baker Mayfield Gives Update on Buccaneers Contract Situation as Training Camp Looms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield have had a successful union since the former signed the latter in 2023. Mayfield has thrown 13,108 yards and 103 touchdowns since joining the team and has won a playoff game, so furthering that partnership makes sense for both sides.

Mayfield is currently making $33 million APY on his deal, and he's playing on the last year of that three-year deal he signed at the beginning of 2024. Now, he wants a new contract, and he's given the Buccaneers a deadline of training camp to negotiate one before the end of the season.

That deadline is approaching soon, and Mayfield will want around $50 million APY to match players like Brock Purdy and Jared Goff. Mayfield previously said that his contract talks with the Bucs weren't close, but he gave a more hopeful update on his contract negotiations on Saturday.

Baker Mayfield Gives Positive Update on Contract Talks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mayfield recently hosted a football camp in Oklahoma, where he played college football, and he was asked about his contract negotiation with the Bucs. He affirmed that both sides want the deal to get done, so the only thing left was to find a number both parties like.

“I would love to be there,” Mayfield said. “I think both sides want to get it done. Now it’s a matter of finding that middle ground and what makes both sides happy."

"I feel in love in Norman and we fell in love with Tampa."

Baker Mayfield on his contract situation with the Bucs.#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/GEZzAhNgIr — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) June 27, 2026

General manager Jason Licht has echoed similar thoughts when it comes to Mayfield's contract. Mayfield's supposed training camp deadline is coming up soon, with training camp starting at the end of July, but the Bucs will also have the option to re-sign him at the end of the season if that deadline isn't met and Mayfield sticks to that deadline.

Mayfield clearly wants to stay in Tampa Bay — and he said that he would do so regardless of whether or not he re-signed with the Buccaneers.

“We fell in love with Tampa, and it’s a great place to raise kids and be around. So, regardless of what happens, I think we’ll spend our offseasons there. Obviously, it’s a little brutally hot, but it’s good for training, but... I want to be there long term. They treated me right, and it’s the first place I’ve gotten to that feels like Oklahoma."

Licht mentioned previously this offseason that he doesn't believe Mayfield's contract talks would affect his play this upcoming season, but both parties would certainly rather get the situation squared away before they have to find out — and it seems as if that's becoming more and more likely as Mayfield's deadline approaches.

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