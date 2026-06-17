Big Plays Made at Buccaneers' Last Day of Mandatory Minicamp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers canceled their last day of Mandatory Minicamp on Thursday, so Wednesday was the last day. It was pretty eventful, though, as it featured one breakout star and some high-flying passing.

BucsGameday was live on site as always, and we had a great look at the action. Here are our three observations from Wednesday’s final mandatory minicamp practice before the long break before training camp:

Buccaneers Pass Rusher injured During Drill

Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (DL40) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A Buccaneers pass rusher got injured during the first individual drill period on Wednesday.

Pass rushers Mohamed Kamara and Chris Braswell collided during a ring drill toward the start of practice. Braswell appeared fine, but Kamara went down to the ground and had to be helped up by staff. He walked off the field gingerly, assisted by a trainer.

Tampa Bay is lucky the injury was not to an established starter, but perhaps incidents like this are part of the reason that they canceled the last day of mandatory minicamp. Head coach Todd Bowles did not confirm the severity of the injury, so hopefully Kamara is alright and able to perform during training camp.

Tez Johnson Falters… And Bounces Right Back

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It was feast or famine for Tez Johnson during the team’s first 11v11 period. Disaster struck for him when he slipped on an in route, and as a result, cornerback Josh Hayes picked off a ball intended directly for him and took it back to the end zone for six.

It was all him for the rest of the practice, though. Johnson caught a touchdown pass after shaking off a defender on the right side of the field and sprinting down the sideline, and after that, he caught a nice touchdown pass in 7v7 red zone work that drew some cheers from the offense.

The Bucs have a wealth of options at receiver this year, with the main focus on Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. But Johnson had a solid five-touchdown performance last year, and he won’t be forgotten so easily.

Deep Ball is Back in Tampa Bay

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We haven’t seen offensive coordinator Zac Robinson unleash the deep shot all offseason, but that changed today — the Bucs explored the deep ball quite a bit.

Wide receiver Ted Hurst had a nice deep ball grab on a ball from Jake Browning — unfortunately, he was out of bounds. Baker Mayfield launched a deep ball to Kenny Gainwell in that back right corner of the end zone, and Johnson’s touchdown that we mentioned above was also a deep shot. Quarterback Jalon Daniels also hit wideout David Sills on a very nice deep ball touchdown down the seam.

It will definitely be interesting to see just how much Robinson explores the deep ball in training camp, given that Mayfield wasn’t great at throwing them last year. Either way, on the last day of Mandatory Minicamp, the Bucs were really letting it fly.

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