Billy Schrauth is Ready to Be a Physical Force for the Buccaneers in 2026

A low-key player that many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are excited to see this upcoming season is fifth-round pick Billy Schrauth out of Notre Dame. Schrauth was a team captain in college, and many Bucs fans think there is a chance that he can be an eventual starter for the Buccaneers, replacing left guard Ben Bredeson.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (OL45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to his overall game and demeanor, Schrauth is going to be physical and aggressive, something that the team has been looking for not just with their offensive line, but with their entire team, given the moves that they have made this offseason:

"I love getting after guys. I think I always try to be a good teammate and try to take care of the guys next to me. In doing so, I like to play physical. I like getting after dudes — playing the game the way it's supposed to be played… Fast, strong, powerful," Schrauth said.

"I'm bringing edge. I play the game a certain way, and I think that's number one. I love to win, and I'll always play the game to win, and I think that's number one," Schrauth said. "Just getting out there and doing everything I can to, like I said, help this team win ball games."

Redshirt freshman guard Billy Schrauth (74) goes through drills Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Notre Dame spring football practice in South Bend. Nd Fb Practice 03252023 | Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

One thing that Schrauth should help with, either in the near furture or far future, is the run game. Schrauth was a great run blocker while at Notre Dame for running backs Jeremiah Love and Jadarian Price, and looks to bring that success over to the Buccaneers.

"I think it's moving a man against his will. It's awesome," Schrauth said. "There [are] not many sports where you can express yourself physically like that and get after people. I think I never feel more like myself than when I'm out playing football, and run blocking is a huge part of that for me."

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (74) sings the alma mater after beating the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

One final aspect that will be interesting is where the Buccaneers want to cross-train Schrauth. The team is very high on players being able to learn multiple positions, and Scrauth is not afraid of the challenge to do so.

"I'd be comfortable wherever. I love playing ball, and finding a way to get out there and help the Buccaneers win football games is number one for me," Schrauth said.

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