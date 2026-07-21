Why Josiah Trotter Will Be the Best Version of Himself in 2026 for the Buccaneers

Recently, I was able to sit down with Buccaneers second-round pick and former Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter.

During our interview, we spoke about the legacy Trotter has with his father and brother playing in the NFL as well, his connections to the Buccaneers coaching staff, and being the best version of himself that he can be.

If you would like to watch the full interview with Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter, you can do so here:

Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josiah Trotter Plays With a Chip on His Shoulder

Trotter spoke about balancing the best version of himself and also trying to live up to his family legacy, with his father and brother having also played in the NFL.

"Yeah, I would say it's a combination of both. I feel like I always lean into it when I'm working out or wherever the case is on my own — I feel it's just always a chip on my shoulder... But I also know what a blessing I have, both of them, to help me along this process because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for God, and honestly, them being in my life to help me get to this point."

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another comparison that has been made with Trotter is Lavonte David.

David has left a legacy himself with the Buccaneers, and many have compared what Josiah Trotter can be for the team to what Lavonte David was for the organization during his career.

Trotter, however, is focused on being the best "Josiah Trotter" he can be versus living up to David's legacy.

"I'm trying to be the best Josiah Trotter," Trotter said. "But just knowing the great career Lavonte David left a great career. He was with the Buccaneers his whole career. So, you know, he has his own legacy... and whenever I play a position, I want to be better than whoever was there within the legacy, whatever the case is. I want to try to be even better, to uplift that, you know."

Trotter and the Buccaneers will report to training camp on July 28, where he'll have the next chance to build his own legacy and hope to fill the others he looks up to.

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