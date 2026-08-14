The 2026 NFL season is ever near with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gearing up for their first test of the preseason against the New York Jets.

The Bucs aren't receiving much love to bounce back from a disappointing season in 2025, but they have a talented roster eager to get back on the field and show just what they can do.

With the season just around the corner, the Bucs have already named their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as the game where they will wear their white creamsicle uniforms. But they have also just announced the return of a fan favorite: the pewter uniforms.

Pewter Uniforms to Return in Week 15 vs. the New Orleans Saints

Pewter 🆚 Saints in Tampa Bay. This rivalry just got even better.



See you there, Krewe ➡️ https://t.co/SZ9l3LQsDA pic.twitter.com/ERYNro31Ta — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 13, 2026

The Buccaneers will face off against their NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, on December 20th at Raymond James Stadium.

The pewter "color rush" uniforms were first introduced into the uniform lineup back in 2020, with the Bucs going 2-1 when they wore them during their introductory season.

Tampa Bay would go on to wear the all-pewter uniforms three more times in 2021, 2022 and 2023, but unfortunately, all those games resulted in losses.

While some of the Buccaneers have worn the pewter uniforms, the majority of the roster will get their first chance at doing so in Week 15.

The Bucs have an illustrious uniform history, and while they will feature two of their most popular sets this season, there will be one that is noticeably missing in 2026.

The orange creamsicle throwbacks will not be making their return to the field in Tampa Bay this season, which could be a good thing considering the Bucs are a disastrous 1-9 in them since their reintroduction in 2009.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.