Is it Time to be Worried About Benjamin Morrison With the Buccaneers?

When Benjamin Morrison was first drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, many Bucs fans thought that the team was getting a steal in the process.

Morrison showed some great ability while playing for Notre Dame, and many thought that he had the potential to not just go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but also be a starter right out of the gate for the Bucs.

Fast forward a year and a half, and it feels like there are more questions than answers when it comes to Morrison and what he can provide the team.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Struggle to Stay Healthy

Let's start with last season. Morrison was injured out of the gate and struggled to stay healthy in a major way, not just during training camp and preseason, but even in the regular season as well in 2025. Morrison only played in ten total games in 2025 and only started three of those matchups he participated in. When Morrison was out there, he seemed lost in a number of situations, which was likely intensified by the lack of practice time he had due to his injuries.

Now in 2026, Morrison is yet again dealing with injuries in training camp, and while it might not be major injuries that are hampering him, it's still notable that he is once again missing time in training camp and possibly the preseason if he is not able to get healthy soon.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Damarion Williams (28) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morrison Could Move Down the Depth Chart

Many feel that it is a foregone conclusion that Morrison will be a starting cornerback this year with Zyon McCollum and Jacob Parrish. However, I wouldn't be too sure that will be the case, as the best ability in the NFL is availability, and right now, Morrison is not as available as other options.

Three players who have been impressing in training camp have been rookie Keionte Scott from Miami, veteran Damarion Williams and undrafted corner Ayden Garnes. Would it be crazy to say that one or more of these players jump Morrison on the depth chart if Morrison continues to struggle with injury? In my opinion, no, it's not an outlandish thing to think at all.

The Bucs need help in the cornerback room, and you can't help if you are on the sideline and not practicing or playing. I believe it is time to worry about the overall health and long-term future of Morrison, and the Bucs need to be careful about not relying too much on the oft-injured corner going forward if they want to have more security at the position.

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